WATCH: Twins prospect and 2017 No. 1 pick went deep in first professional at-bat

The best month of Royce Lewis' life just keeps getting better.

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Twins selected Lewis out of a California high school with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. They later paid him a $6.725 million bonus, the largest bonus ever given to a high school player under the current bonus pool format.

Then, on Monday, Lewis started his professional career with a home run in his very first at-bat. He crushed a fastball to dead center field while playing in the rookie level Gulf Coast League. The home run came on the third pitch of the at-bat. Here's video:

Tracked down video of Royce Lewis' first professional at-bat. Home run that went in the 400 feet range. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/GsIZvN07ES — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 26, 2017

Lewis, 18, hit second in the lineup and went 2 for 4 in the game overall. He added a single to his home run a few innings later. Here's what Lewis told MiLB.com's Danny Wild about his first pro game and home run:

"It was awesome," Lewis said. "You work so hard and finally become a player in the Minors, and it's a great start to your professional career. Rounding the bases, it felt amazing." ... "My phone was blowing up after that," he said. "I went back to my room, and I was checking my phone -- my parents, my grandparents, coaches, ex-teammates, friends -- it was funny."

It's worth noting Lewis played shortstop in his first professional game Monday. He was a shortstop in high school -- almost every highly drafted player was a shortstop in high school! -- and has the tools to play there long-term, though many believe Lewis could be a dynamic, Gold Glove caliber center fielder. For now, the Twins will keep him on the infield.

As long as Lewis keeps socking dingers, it doesn't matter where he plays. The Twins will get him into the lineup.