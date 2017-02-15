WATCH: University of Arizona baseball team recreates scene from 'Major League'
Arizona plays its home games at the former spring training home of the Indians
Once upon a time, Hi Corbett Field in Tuscon, Arizona, was the spring training home of the Cleveland Indians. The team held camp there from 1945-92. Parts of the movie “Major League” were filmed at the ballpark as well.
Here is the famous spring training clip from “Major League”. You are forewarned: Some of the language is NSFW.
Hi Corbett Field is now the home of the University of Arizona baseball team, and recently the Wildcats decided to take advantage of their surroundings by filming a shot-for-shot remake of the spring training scene from “Major League”.
Here are the Arizona players and staff doing their thing:
Well done, Wildcats. Well done indeed.
