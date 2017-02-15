WATCH: University of Arizona baseball team recreates scene from 'Major League'

Arizona plays its home games at the former spring training home of the Indians

Once upon a time, Hi Corbett Field in Tuscon, Arizona, was the spring training home of the Cleveland Indians. The team held camp there from 1945-92. Parts of the movie “Major League” were filmed at the ballpark as well.

Here is the famous spring training clip from “Major League”. You are forewarned: Some of the language is NSFW.

Major League - "Players Arrive to Spring Training" - (HD) - Scenes from the 80s - (1989) by Scenes from the 80s on YouTube

Hi Corbett Field is now the home of the University of Arizona baseball team, and recently the Wildcats decided to take advantage of their surroundings by filming a shot-for-shot remake of the spring training scene from “Major League”.

Here are the Arizona players and staff doing their thing:

Major League by Arizona wildcats on YouTube

Well done, Wildcats. Well done indeed.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

