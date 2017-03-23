WATCH: USA vs. Puerto Rico WBC final blown wide open by Brandon Crawford
The World Baseball Classic championship is well within reach now
The U.S. seventh started innocently enough in the World Baseball Classic finals, as Puerto Rico reliever Jose Berrios retired the first two hitters with relative ease.
Then Nolan Arenado -- who has been struggling mightily pretty much throughout the Classic -- singled. He noticably breathed a sigh of relief on first base. Next up, Eric Hosmer would be hit by a pitch. Then Andrew McCutchen drew a walk to load the bases for Brandon Crawford.
Crawford, by the way, entered the game carrying a .429/.478/.667 line in the WBC. He was set to face lefty J.C. Romero (remember him?). And on a full count, Crawford delivered:
Can Team 🇺🇸 hold on for their first @WBCBaseball title?— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 23, 2017
Visit https://t.co/tmrbR6Aud6 for channel info. pic.twitter.com/3vNOM0sLAN
That turned a 4-0 USA lead to 6-0. Given that Marcus Stroman was throwing no-hit ball and wasn’t too close to his pitch limit, it felt like a dagger.
Giancarlo Stanton next singled home a run to make it 7-0. USA would actually leave the bases loaded, but the damage had been done.
