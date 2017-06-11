WATCH: With one leap, Pirates' Andrew McCutchen proves there is glory in failure

On Sunday, the Pirates topped the Marlins by a score of 3-1 (box score) behind a strong outing from Ivan Nova. Regarding the particulars of this match of baseball, one could say that Pittsburgh outfielder/philosopher-king Andrew McCutchen was thrown out at the plate in the home half of the sixth and be on solid factual footing. However, the real story lies in the epic lengths to which McCutchen went in an effort to avoid J.T. Realmuto's tag.

First, let's enjoy a still photograph of the play in question ...

Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports

That's 'Cutch taking to wing for God, country, and team. Now that you're appetite is sufficiently whetted, let's roll tape ...

Yes, Realmuto successfully applied to tag, and McCutchen, despite leaping high enough to posterize an eagle, was called out. In the baseball game played in our hearts, however, he was safe as hell.

The lesson? Kids, if you're going to fail, then at least fail in a way that looks cool and could lead to serious injury.