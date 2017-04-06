WATCH: Yadier Molina has no clue how that ball got stuck on his chest protector
Molina was stolid in his post-game presser
Earlier on Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals’ battery of Brett Cecil and Yadier Molina authored one of the oddest sequences in memory .
You’ve probably seen it by now. If not, Cecil bounced a pitch that struck Molina in the chest protector. The ball remained stuck to his chest protector. Here’s the video:
🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/2oHBDV6q8q— MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2017
Another look:
After the game, Cecil bolted before the press could inquire about how the ball got stuck -- or, more accurately, what he put on the ball that made it stick. Molina, meanwhile, offered some terse answers to the questions he was asked:
Yadi: Never seen it before. Didn't feel a thing. No idea how it happened. But it did. #STLCardspic.twitter.com/JaQbNgLRPJ— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) April 6, 2017
Basically, Molina don’t know nothing; didn’t see nothing; didn’t hear nothing; and hasn’t even heard of a “Brett Cecil.” Yep. Sounds about right.
