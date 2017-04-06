WATCH: Yadier Molina has no clue how that ball got stuck on his chest protector

Earlier on Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals’ battery of Brett Cecil and Yadier Molina authored one of the oddest sequences in memory .

You’ve probably seen it by now. If not, Cecil bounced a pitch that struck Molina in the chest protector. The ball remained stuck to his chest protector. Here’s the video:

Another look:

After the game, Cecil bolted before the press could inquire about how the ball got stuck -- or, more accurately, what he put on the ball that made it stick. Molina, meanwhile, offered some terse answers to the questions he was asked:

Yadi: Never seen it before. Didn't feel a thing. No idea how it happened. But it did. #STLCardspic.twitter.com/JaQbNgLRPJ — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) April 6, 2017

Basically, Molina don’t know nothing; didn’t see nothing; didn’t hear nothing; and hasn’t even heard of a “Brett Cecil.” Yep. Sounds about right.