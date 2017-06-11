WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks another Statcast record with rocket home run

Saturday night, the Yankees thoroughly dominated the Orioles (NYY 16, BAL 3) for their fourth consecutive win. New York is 36-23 on the season, and their plus-104 run differential is tied with the Astros for the best in baseball.

The Yankees scored their first run of the night the same way they've scored many runs this season: with an Aaron Judge home run. He ripped a missile into the left field seats for a solo home run against Chris Tillman in the first inning. The ball left his bat at 121.1 mph. It was the hardest hit home run since Statcast was introduced in 2015.

Here's the video of the Statcast record breaking home run:

The home run was No. 19 of the season for Judge, which leads MLB. He also had a single and a double, which raised his overall season batting line to .332/.439/.678 (191 OPS+). Judge has been a one-man wrecking crew.

Here are the top five exit velocities this season:

Aaron Judge, Yankees: 121.1 mph home run on June 10 Aaron Judge, Yankees: 119.8 mph single on June 8 Aaron Judge, Yankees: 119.4 mph home run on April 28 Aaron Judge, Yankees: 119.0 mph double on May 5 Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins: 118.7 mph double on May 2

It's debatable whether Statcast is good for baseball or bad for baseball. Me? I like watching massive home runs and rockets off the bat. Those are fun and I am pro-fun. Judge is a gift from the exit velocity gods.