WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge shows off his defense with insane diving catch

In the early going this season, few players have been as dominant offensively as young Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. He went into Sunday's game hitting .331/.431/.728 with an MLB best 15 home runs. Judge has been awesome.

At 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, it can be easy to think Judge is a lumbering slugger. That is not the case though. Judge is a surprisingly good athlete -- he received Division I scholarship offers to play football -- and he showed off that athleticism with an outstanding diving catch Sunday. Check this play out:

I didn't think Judge had any chance to get to Evan Longoria's line drive off the bat. Neither did Corey Dickerson, who put his head down and ran, and was eventually doubled off first base. The folks at Statcast rate that a four-star play with a catch probability of 26 percent. In English, that means it was a great catch. Judge has made a few nice plays this year.

Most Defensive Runs Saved by RF (entering today):



Jason Heyward 7

Aaron Judge 6 — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 21, 2017

Judge struggled offensively Sunday, going 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, but he still helped his team win with his glove. The Yankees held on to beat the Rays 3-2 (box score). The kid is much more than a one-dimensional slugger.