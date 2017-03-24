WATCH: Yankees baserunner plays possum to avoid tag on Phillies' pickoff throw
A potential base-running blunder by Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks turns into a master act of deception
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks has long been known as a useful fly-catcher. However, during high-stakes Grapefruit League action against the Phillies on Friday, we also learned that Mr. Hicks is also a board-certified Baseball Mountebank.
Please watch his act of deception at the expense of Philly first-sacker Tommy Joseph:
You see, Aaron Hicks, over a barrel for a few treacherous moments, slow-played it and got the drop on his man. Safe at first, to the mounting chagrin of Mr. Joseph.
This of course is a timeless base-runner’s grift that’s been around since at least Friday. The only one who can pull it off like Hicks is ol’ Diamond Lucky Mumbles. Coincidentally, they’re the same guy.
Makes you think.
