WATCH: Yankees baserunner plays possum to avoid tag on Phillies' pickoff throw

A potential base-running blunder by Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks turns into a master act of deception

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks has long been known as a useful fly-catcher. However, during high-stakes Grapefruit League action against the Phillies on Friday, we also learned that Mr. Hicks is also a board-certified Baseball Mountebank.

Please watch his act of deception at the expense of Philly first-sacker Tommy Joseph:

You see, Aaron Hicks, over a barrel for a few treacherous moments, slow-played it and got the drop on his man. Safe at first, to the mounting chagrin of Mr. Joseph. 

This of course is a timeless base-runner’s grift that’s been around since at least Friday. The only one who can pull it off like Hicks is ol’ Diamond Lucky Mumbles. Coincidentally, they’re the same guy.

Makes you think.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games