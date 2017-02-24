WATCH: Yankees' Gregorius hits it out of the park for first spring training homer
Gregorius is off to a good start after a surprising 2016
One of the big questions concerning the 2017 New York Yankees is whether shortstop Didi Gregorius will repeat his power surge -- last season he connected for 20 of his 42 career home runs.
It’s only spring training, and it’s only one at-bat, but Yankees fans have to be happy that this is how Gregorius started off his exhibition season -- by lifting a ball out of Legends Field:
Yankees fans certainly hope that chyron -- the one stating this was Gregorius’ 21st home run of the season -- comes to look less like a spring-training mistake and more like a sign of things to come. What are the odds of that? Who knows.
For now, just enjoy the well-struck baseball.
