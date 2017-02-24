WATCH: Yankees' Gregorius hits it out of the park for first spring training homer

One of the big questions concerning the 2017 New York Yankees is whether shortstop Didi Gregorius will repeat his power surge -- last season he connected for 20 of his 42 career home runs.

It’s only spring training, and it’s only one at-bat, but Yankees fans have to be happy that this is how Gregorius started off his exhibition season -- by lifting a ball out of Legends Field:

Yankees fans certainly hope that chyron -- the one stating this was Gregorius’ 21st home run of the season -- comes to look less like a spring-training mistake and more like a sign of things to come. What are the odds of that? Who knows.

For now, just enjoy the well-struck baseball.