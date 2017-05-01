WATCH: Yankees prospect hits walk-off home run to complete the cycle

Based on the month of April, the New York Yankees are ahead of schedule with their rebuild. They went 15-8 with an AL best plus-43 run differential last month, thanks largely to young players like Aaron Judge and Luis Severino.

Last season the Yankees built one of the game's best and deepest farm systems by selling at the trade deadline, so while Judge and Severino and others are producing at the MLB level, the club still has more talented youngsters on the way. One of those talented youngsters is Triple-A center fielder Dustin Fowler.

Fowler didn't just smack a walk-off home run for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday, he smacked a walk-off home run to complete the cycle. How cool is that? Here's the video of the cycle-clinching dinger:

Minor league record keeping is spotty, so it's impossible to know how many other players have hit a walk-off homer to complete the cycle over the years. It has happened five times in MLB history, however. Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez was the last to do it.

Carlos Gonzalez did this in 2010 & it was awesome. MLBs other 4: Ken Boyer, Cesar Tovar, George Brett & Dwight Evans https://t.co/e6tKKWvZIf — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) April 30, 2017

That's not a bad list of names to be associated with, huh? CarGo, Boyer, Evans, Brett ... not a shabby group there.

Fowler, 22, was New York's 18th round pick in the 2013 draft. He he has since developed into their No. 8 prospect, according to MLB.com. Their scouting report says he makes "repeated hard contact with a short, quick left-handed stroke" while "being a quality center fielder."