WATCH: Yoan Moncada's 2-year-old son already has a strong bat-flip game

The young son of the White Sox's top prospect has extra-base power and flair to match

Yoan Moncada, who was traded to the White Sox from the Red Sox this past offseason as part of the Chris Sale blockbuster, stands as one of the top prospects in all of baseball. That is to say, he’s got the tools to be a superstar. 

Speaking of the tools to be superstar, let’s now admire the bat-flip chops of Moncada’s 2-year-old son ... 

When it comes to tee ball, Buckaroo Moncada was through with it before you knew what to do with it. Also, in this reality there will be no sending him back to second base. That’s a hustle triple in the books.

Also note the sportsmanship: His instinct was to remove the bat from fair territory as a gesture to the fielders who couldn’t possibly retire him. His coaches, though, urged him on. 

We, too, urge on Thunderclap Moncada. Long may you flip thine implements of This, Our Baseball. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

