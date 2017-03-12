WBC 2017: Manny Machado is the star of the show in Dominican Republic-Colombia

Machado is doing it all for the reigning World Baseball Classic champs

If you’ve watched Manny Machado play with the Baltimore Orioles, you know he’s one of the most exciting players in baseball. If you haven’t watched Machado play with the Orioles -- well, what have you been doing?

Anyway, Machado is playing third base for the Dominican Republic during the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and he’s doing a great job showcasing himself in front of an international audience. Take his performance on Sunday against Colombia. He did this:

And this:

And, oh hey, this:

Basically just everything a ballplayer can do -- and that doesn’t include the impressive throw Machado made on a ball in foul territory that was dropped by first baseman Carlos Santana. Machado is 24. Last season he had a 128 OPS+. He’s absurd -- and he’s going to continue to inspire tweets like this:

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

