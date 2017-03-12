WBC: Molina slams MLB following fight in stands during Puerto Rico-Mexico game

Yadier Molina has the reputation of a team leader. While that reputation has been earned during his lengthy career with the St. Louis Cardinals, the latest example of it came on Sunday, when he spoke on behalf of the Puerto Rican World Baseball Classic team.

A fight broke out near the family section during Saturday’s game against Mexico. Molina and his teammates were none too pleased with the situation -- particularly with the security in place. Here’s what Molina wrote on Instagram:

Exact details have been hard to come by so far, and the fight seemingly did not involve any of the players’ families. All the same, the team was understandably concerned about what was occurring, and left the dugout to investigate:

Here’s what Chicago Cubs’ second baseman Javier Baez told reporters afterward:

Major League Baseball is said to be looking into the incident, according to Ken Rosenthal, who adds that Puerto Rico wants to leave after their game on Sunday against Italy, rather than stay the night.

Puerto Rico can ensure it will advance to the second round with a win in that game. For now, though, you can understand why Molina (and others) seem to have their attention turned elsewhere.