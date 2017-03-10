WBC scores, results: Crazy 9th-inning rally for Italy and Cuba moving on, but barely

The 2017 World Baseball Classic ( schedule, scores standings here ) continued in three countries Thursday night and early Friday morning (Eastern time). Four teams have already clinched spots in the second round: Israel, Japan, the Netherlands and Cuba. Here’s a recap of latest action.

Dominican Republic 9, Canada 2

This one was reasonably close for four and a half innings. The heavily favored Dominican Republic started to pull away in the bottom of the fifth, and broke the game open with a four-run sixth. Jose Bautista’s monster three-run home run was the big blow. To the action footage:

Ryan Dempster, who last pitched in the big leagues in 2013, started for Canada and was charged with four runs on seven hits in two innings. A few of those hits were seeing eye singles, but they all count the same. Carlos Martinez allowed one unearned run in four innings of work, and a quarter of relievers (Alex Colome, Dellin Betances, Fernando Rodney, Jeurys Familia) held Canada hitless over the final four innings.

Italy 10, Mexico 9

The craziest game of the tournament saw Italy plate five runs in a shocking walk-off victory against Mexico -- yes, a “walk-off” since Italy was officially the home team, even against the host country.

Mexico had staked a 9-5 lead due to surprising production from its Nos. 7 and 8 hitters, Luis Alfonso Cruz and Sebastian Elizalde, who combined to drive in five runs. Yet the only thing everyone will remember is how the bullpen -- Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna and Washington Nationals lefty Oliver Perez -- gave the game away in the ninth, allowing five hits, five runs and a walk without recording an out between them.

Outfielder John Andreoli delivered the winning knock for Italy -- a grounder that proved too much to handle for Mexico second baseman Luis Urias:

Consider this a damaging blow to Mexico’s chances of advancing, given Mexico now has to play -- and defeat -- Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Italy, meanwhile, is another surprise upset away from reaching the second round.

Cuba 4, Australia 3

The stakes in the Australia-Cuba game were simple: The winner would join Japan in advancing to the second round from Pool B. Cuba earned that honor, scoring four runs in the fifth inning and finding a way to strand 15 Australian base runners.

Cuba’s fifth-inning rally began with consecutive two-out singles. A walk later and noted slugger Alfredo Despaigne was up with a chance to tie the game at 1-1 or put Cuba ahead. Despaigne put Cuba ahead with this mammoth home run:

Australia scored in the seventh and eighth innings, cutting the lead to one. But the Aussies went down one-two-three in the ninth, ending their WBC journey.

Japan 7, China 1

The final game of Pool B play saw Japan blow out China en route to a 3-0 record and second-round play. China, on the other paw, finished the WBC with an 0-3 record.

Japan’s pitching was dominant. Starter Shota Takeda threw three innings of one-run ball, then turned it over to a collection of five relievers who combined for six innings, one hit, no runs, a walk and nine strikeouts. That group included Yuki Matsui, a shorty southpaw who struck out the side on 14 pitches in his inning of work.

Speaking of notable relief appearances, China asked catcher Weiqiang Meng to pitch relief. He fared better than you would expect, tossing four innings and allowing two hits and two runs. He even struck out two batters to go with his two walks:

As mentioned, Japan will head to the second round, joining Pool E -- a pool that includes Israel, the Netherlands and Cuba. Play will begin there Sunday.

Upcoming schedule

At long last, Team USA will play its first WBC game Friday. Here’s how you can watch the game , and here is Friday’s slate:

Pool C: USA (0-0) vs. Colombia (0-0) at 6 p.m. ET Friday

USA (0-0) vs. Colombia (0-0) at 6 p.m. ET Friday Pool D: Venezuela (0-0) vs. Puerto Rico (0-0) at at 9 p.m. ET Friday

Here is the full WBC schedule . The championship game will be played March 22 at Dodger Stadium.