Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Correa closes out incredible month
Carlos Correa hit yet another home run in the month of May. That story and more is in Wednesday's daily MLB recap
The schedule brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games on Wednesday, including five day games. Here is our daily recap of the day in baseball. Make sure you check back often for updates.
Wednesday's scores
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)
- Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres (3:40pm ET)
- Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Indians (6:10pm ET)
- New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (7:05pm ET)
- Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets (7:10pm ET)
- Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers (8:05pm ET)
- Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox (8:10pm ET)
- Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals (8:15pm ET)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals (8:15pm ET)
- Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels (10:07pm ET)
- Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners (10:10pm ET)
- Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants (10:15pm ET)
Correa closes out incredible May with another homer
After a relatively slow April, Carlos Correa has been a monster in May, and he homerd yet again on the final day of the month. Here is his seventh home run of May and ninth home run of the season:
Already?#VoteCorrea ➡️ https://t.co/C9XSBgCmB7pic.twitter.com/izkPsSIpqj— Houston Astros (@astros) May 31, 2017
Correa came into Wednesday's game with a .309/.386/.508 (146 OPS+) batting line overall, though check out his monthly splits:
|Month
|PA
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|K
April
97
.233/.309/.349
4
2
8
8
23
May
110
.379/.455/.653
8
6
23
14
16
As the best player on the best team in baseball, Correa stands to gain more in the AL MVP voting than any other player in the wake of Mike Trout 's thumb injury, which will sideline him up to two months.
Votto goes deep in his hometown
It's not often Joey Votto gets to play a game in his hometown. Votto grew up in Toronto, and since the Reds and Blue Jays are in different leagues, he has to wait for interleague play every few years to make a trip back home. Wednesday afternoon Votto is playing only his ninth career game at the Rogers Centre, and he celebrated with a first inning home run to dead center field:
That’s Joey.— MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2017
Joey from The Six. pic.twitter.com/Qm7HTkys4A
That's actually two home runs in two days in Toronto for Votto. He went deep Tuesday night as well. Votto came into Wednesday a career 7 for 30 (.233) hitter with two home runs at Rogers Centre. This series is the first time he's played in Toronto since way back in 2009, his second full season as a big leaguer.
I still contend, by the way, that Votto is the most underappreciated hitting superstar of his generation. Here are leaders in career OPS+ since the mound was lowered in 1969 (min. 3,000 plate appearances):
- Barry Bonds: 182 OPS+
- Mike Trout: 172 OPS+
- Mark McGwire: 163 OPS+
- Joey Votto: 157 OPS+
- Frank Thomas: 156 OPS+
Votto has not yet had his decline phase, but still, that is some mighty impressive company.
Quick hits
- Angels OF Mike Trout currently leads all AL players in the All-Star Game voting. It's a slim lead, however. Yankees rookie OF Aaron Judge is fewer than 50,000 votes behind Trout. Trout will miss the All-Star Game due to his thumb surgery.
- Orioles closer LHP Zach Britton is making progress with his rehab from a forearm issue, according to MASN Sports. Britton is currently throwing on flat ground. He's been on the 10-day DL twice this year and has not pitched since May 4.
- Marlins slugger OF Giancarlo Stanton was held out of Wednesday's lineup with hamstring cramping, reports MLB.com. The move is precautionary and Stanton is expected to return to the lineup Thursday.
- The Phillies have placed starter RHP Vince Velasquez on the 10-day DL with a flexor strain, the team announced. Velasquez left Tuesday's start with the injury. RHP Ricardo Pinto was called up to fill the roster spot.
- Pirates starter RHP James Taillon will make his second minor league rehab start Friday, according to MLB.com. Taillon had surgery to treat testicular cancer earlier this month. The team admitted he is progressing faster than expected.
- The Rockies placed setup man RHP Adam Ottavino on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation, reports the Denver Post. The injury is not believed to be serious and the team hopes Ottavino will return in 10 days.
- Rays C Wilson Ramos is playing in extended spring training games and catching live batting practice sessions, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Ramos is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered late last year.
- Twins 3B Miguel Sano was again out of the lineup Wednesday with an illness. The team sent him home and he is considered day-to-day. Sano is hitting .292/.406/.590 with 12 home runs in 46 games so far this season.
- Giants 1B/OF Michael Morse was placed on the disabled list with a concussion. He suffered the concussion when he was run into by teammate Jeff Samardzija during Monday's Bryce Harper vs. Hunter Strickland brawl.