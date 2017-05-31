Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Correa closes out incredible month

The schedule brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games on Wednesday, including five day games. Here is our daily recap of the day in baseball. Make sure you check back often for updates.

Wednesday's scores

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres (3:40pm ET)

at (3:40pm ET) Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Indians (6:10pm ET)

at (6:10pm ET) New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (7:05pm ET)

at (7:05pm ET) Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets (7:10pm ET)

at (7:10pm ET) Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers (8:05pm ET)

at (8:05pm ET) Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox (8:10pm ET)

at (8:10pm ET) Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals (8:15pm ET)

at (8:15pm ET) Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals (8:15pm ET)

at (8:15pm ET) Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels (10:07pm ET)

at (10:07pm ET) Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners (10:10pm ET)

at (10:10pm ET) Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants (10:15pm ET)

Correa closes out incredible May with another homer

After a relatively slow April, Carlos Correa has been a monster in May, and he homerd yet again on the final day of the month. Here is his seventh home run of May and ninth home run of the season:

Correa came into Wednesday's game with a .309/.386/.508 (146 OPS+) batting line overall, though check out his monthly splits:

Month PA AVG/OBP/SLG 2B HR RBI BB K April 97 .233/.309/.349 4 2 8 8 23 May 110 .379/.455/.653 8 6 23 14 16

As the best player on the best team in baseball, Correa stands to gain more in the AL MVP voting than any other player in the wake of Mike Trout 's thumb injury, which will sideline him up to two months.

Votto goes deep in his hometown

It's not often Joey Votto gets to play a game in his hometown. Votto grew up in Toronto, and since the Reds and Blue Jays are in different leagues, he has to wait for interleague play every few years to make a trip back home. Wednesday afternoon Votto is playing only his ninth career game at the Rogers Centre, and he celebrated with a first inning home run to dead center field:

That's actually two home runs in two days in Toronto for Votto. He went deep Tuesday night as well. Votto came into Wednesday a career 7 for 30 (.233) hitter with two home runs at Rogers Centre. This series is the first time he's played in Toronto since way back in 2009, his second full season as a big leaguer.

I still contend, by the way, that Votto is the most underappreciated hitting superstar of his generation. Here are leaders in career OPS+ since the mound was lowered in 1969 (min. 3,000 plate appearances):

Barry Bonds: 182 OPS+ Mike Trout: 172 OPS+ Mark McGwire: 163 OPS+ Joey Votto: 157 OPS+ Frank Thomas: 156 OPS+

Votto has not yet had his decline phase, but still, that is some mighty impressive company.

Quick hits