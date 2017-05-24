Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Hot Twins sweep Orioles

As usual, Wednesday provides the baseball enthusiast with a full slate of MLB action. So let's dig right in ...

Wednesday's scores

Minnesota Twins 4, Baltimore Orioles 3 (box score)

4, 3 (box score) Toronto Blue Jays 8, Milwaukee Brewers 4 (box score)

8, 4 (box score) Oakland Athletics 4, Miami Marlins 1 (box score)

4, 1 (box score) Arizona Diamondbacks 8, Chicago White Sox 6 (box score)

8, 6 (box score) Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Diego Padres at New York Mets (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m. ET)

at (8:05 p.m. ET) Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros (8:10 p.m. ET)

at (8:10 p.m. ET) St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET)

Twins stay hot with sweep in Baltimore

If nothing else, the Twins are well ahead of last season's pace. They completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday afternoon and have won four straight games, and six of their last seven overall. Minnesota is 25-18 so far this season. They didn't win their 25th game until June 28 last year, when they were 25-51.

Wednesday afternoon the Twins built an early 4-0 lead against Chris Tillman and nursed it the rest of the way. Jose Berrios , for the first time since being called up earlier this month, was less than excellent on the mound, though he was still pretty good. He allowed three runs -- all on solo home runs -- in 6 1/3 innings while striking out seven. Here is one of the seven:

The red hot Max Kepler doubled in a run to extend his hitting streak to a modest seven games, during which he's gone 11 for 29 (.379) with five doubles, two homers, five walks, and five strikeouts. The 24-year-old from Germany is now hitting .270/.362/.468 overall in 2017.

So far this season the Twins are averaging 4.58 runs scored per game, which is more or less on par with last year's rate (4.46). The biggest difference between this year's team and last year's is run prevention. The Twins are allowing an average of 4.49 runs per game this year, down from 5.49 last season.

Obviously the pitching is better, right? Well, no, not necessarily. Look:

ERA WHIP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 GB% FIP 2016 5.09 1.45 7.49 2.99 1.38 43.0 4.57 2017 4.17 1.30 6.91 3.45 1.38 40.4 4.79

The ERA and WHIP are both better this year, and the home run rate is identical, but otherwise everything else is worse. The strikeout rate, the walk rate, the ground ball rate, and the Fielding Independent Pitching number. So what gives? How does a team lower their strikeout rate, increase their walk rate, and allow fewer runs? By improving their defense, of course.

2016 Twins: 0.681 Defensive Efficiency (29th in MLB)

0.681 Defensive Efficiency (29th in MLB) 2017 Twins: 0.736 Defensive Efficiency (second in MLB)

According to Defensive Efficiency, which tells you the rate at which a team turns batted balls into outs, the Twins went from one of the worst defensive teams in baseball last year to one of the best this year. Getting Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman out of the outfield has been a huge help , especially with a pitching staff that doesn't excel at keeping the ball on the ground.

The Twins are still in the middle of a rebuild, so while they currently hold a small lead over the reigning AL champion Indians in the AL Central, it'll be difficult to stay in the race all season. They are moving in the right direction though. They got to 25 wins this season a month earlier than last year, and young players like Kepler and Berrios are starting to come into their own. That should be awfully exciting for Twins fans.

Bautista's huge May continues

The month of April did not go the way Jose Bautista and the Blue Jays expected. The team went 8-17 in the season's first month, and Bautista hit .178/.309/.244 with only one home run. Yikes.

May has been better for both the team and Bautista. The Blue Jays won Wednesday to improve their May record to 13-9, and Bautista smashed a long home run off the center field scoreboard at Miller Park. Check it out:

How locked in is @JoeyBats19? He has 7 multi-hit games in his last 11 and a 16-game on-base streak! 🔥https://t.co/sHgWKF8Reg@budcanadapic.twitter.com/suqOOMOpoW — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 24, 2017

Bautista went 2 for 4 on the afternoon overall, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. He also has seven multi-hit performances in his last 11 games overall. Bautista is hitting .313/.421/.638 with seven homers in the month of May.

Of course, it's going to take more than a good May to erase a terrible April. The Blue Jays are still 21-26 overall and in last place in the AL East. Bautista's overall season batting line sits at .241/.361/.429. That's good. Not great, not terrible. Not really what we're used to seeing from Joey Bats. At the very least, he and the Blue Jays seem to be on the right track.

Quick hits