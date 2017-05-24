Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Ninth-inning rally fizzles for Mets

As usual, Wednesday provides the baseball enthusiast with a full slate of MLB action. So let's dig right in ...

Bullpen, lineup lets Mets down

The Mets recently dropped to third place, and on Wednesday, they suffered another aggravating defeat. This one came courtesy of the bullpen and a lineup that came up short in a big spot.

Starter Robert Gsellman threw six innings and allowed three runs versus the Padres. Yet Fernando Salas and Josh Smoker combined to yield three runs in less than two innings of relief, turning a 5-3 lead into a 6-5 deficit.

#Mets lose. A bad one. Again. Bad bullpen, bad bullpen management, horrific 9th inning. Just when you thought it couldn't get worse... — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) May 25, 2017

The Mets had a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with nobody out. But Curtis Granderson and Rene Rivera both struck out and Juan Lagares flied out to right field, ending New York's comeback chances.

With the loss, the Mets are now 9-11 in May, but 3-9 over their last 12.

Twins stay hot with sweep in Baltimore

If nothing else, the Twins are well ahead of last season's pace. They completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday afternoon and have won four straight games, and six of their last seven overall. Minnesota is 25-18 so far this season. They didn't win their 25th game until June 28 last year, when they were 25-51.

Wednesday afternoon the Twins built an early 4-0 lead against Chris Tillman and nursed it the rest of the way. Jose Berrios , for the first time since being called up earlier this month, was less than excellent on the mound, though he was still pretty good. He allowed three runs -- all on solo home runs -- in 6 1/3 innings while striking out seven. Here is one of the seven:

The red hot Max Kepler doubled in a run to extend his hitting streak to a modest seven games, during which he's gone 11 for 29 (.379) with five doubles, two homers, five walks, and five strikeouts. The 24-year-old from Germany is now hitting .270/.362/.468 overall in 2017.

So far this season the Twins are averaging 4.58 runs scored per game, which is more or less on par with last year's rate (4.46). The biggest difference between this year's team and last year's is run prevention. The Twins are allowing an average of 4.49 runs per game this year, down from 5.49 last season.

Obviously the pitching is better, right? Well, no, not necessarily. Look:

ERA WHIP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 GB% FIP 2016 5.09 1.45 7.49 2.99 1.38 43.0 4.57 2017 4.17 1.30 6.91 3.45 1.38 40.4 4.79

The ERA and WHIP are both better this year, and the home run rate is identical, but otherwise everything else is worse. The strikeout rate, the walk rate, the ground ball rate, and the Fielding Independent Pitching number. So what gives? How does a team lower their strikeout rate, increase their walk rate, and allow fewer runs? By improving their defense, of course.

2016 Twins: 0.681 Defensive Efficiency (29th in MLB)

0.681 Defensive Efficiency (29th in MLB) 2017 Twins: 0.736 Defensive Efficiency (second in MLB)

According to Defensive Efficiency, which tells you the rate at which a team turns batted balls into outs, the Twins went from one of the worst defensive teams in baseball last year to one of the best this year. Getting Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman out of the outfield has been a huge help , especially with a pitching staff that doesn't excel at keeping the ball on the ground.

The Twins are still in the middle of a rebuild, so while they currently hold a small lead over the reigning AL champion Cleveland Indians in the AL Central, it'll be difficult to stay in the race all season. They are moving in the right direction though. They got to 25 wins this season a month earlier than last year, and young players like Kepler and Berrios are starting to come into their own. That should be awfully exciting for Twins fans.

Bautista's huge May continues

The month of April did not go the way Jose Bautista and the Blue Jays expected. The team went 8-17 in the season's first month, and Bautista hit .178/.309/.244 with only one home run. Yikes.

May has been better for both the team and Bautista. The Blue Jays won Wednesday to improve their May record to 13-9, and Bautista smashed a long home run off the center field scoreboard at Miller Park. Check it out:

How locked in is @JoeyBats19? He has 7 multi-hit games in his last 11 and a 16-game on-base streak! 🔥https://t.co/sHgWKF8Reg@budcanadapic.twitter.com/suqOOMOpoW — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 24, 2017

Bautista went 2 for 4 on the afternoon overall, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. He also has seven multi-hit performances in his last 11 games overall. Bautista is hitting .313/.421/.638 with seven homers in the month of May.

Of course, it's going to take more than a good May to erase a terrible April. The Blue Jays are still 21-26 overall and in last place in the AL East. Bautista's overall season batting line sits at .241/.361/.429. That's good. Not great, not terrible. Not really what we're used to seeing from Joey Bats. At the very least, he and the Blue Jays seem to be on the right track .

Gray dazzles against Marlins

The A's don't have a whole lot to play for -- they entered Wednesday 20-25 and in fourth place in the AL West. Still, David Forst and company had to be pleased with what they received from Sonny Gray .

Gray turned in his best start of the year, holding the Marlins to three hits and one run over seven innings. Better yet, he struck out 11 batters. He'd previously struck out 17 batters in four starts.

Sonny Gray: 11 K are 2nd-most in any game in his career. 2nd time in Gray's career he's gone at least 7 IP & struck out 10+ batters. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2017

Expect Gray, who is under team control through the 2019 season, to have his name mentioned in trade rumors from now until the deadline.

Especially if Gray manages a few more outings like Wednesday's.

Pujols hits 597th home run

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols moved closer to reaching a major home run milestone Wednesday night. He hit the 597th home run of his career. Here's the video:

The home run was Albert's sixth of the season overall. He's having a tough year offensively overall -- Pujols came into Wednesday's game hitting .243/.291/.361 -- though he is very capable of hitting home runs in bunches. He could get to 600 this weekend.

Here, for reference, is the updated all-time home run leaderboard:

Barry Bonds -- 762 Hank Aaron -- 755 Babe Ruth -- 714 Alex Rodriguez -- 696 Willie Mays -- 660 Ken Griffey Jr. -- 630 Jim Thome -- 612 Sammy Sosa -- 609 Albert Pujols -- 597 Frank Robinson -- 586

Pujols has a pretty good chance to pass both Sosa and Thome this season to move into sole possession of seventh place all-time. I suppose it's not completely out of the question that he gets crazy hot and passes Griffey before the season is out too. Pujols is owed big money through 2021, so he's going to get plenty of chances to continue climbing that home run leaderboard.

Price struggles in second rehab start

This past weekend David Price labored through two innings in his first minor-league rehab start, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk. He was originally scheduled to throw 85 pitches or so , but he had to be yanked after 65 pitches because the Red Sox didn't want him working so hard coming off an elbow injury.

Price made his second rehab start Wednesday evening, and while it went better than his first, it was not good overall:

David Price lifted after getting the first two outs in the 4th. He retired the final 4 batters he faced - 3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO — PawSox (@PawSox) May 24, 2017

Here is video of one of Price's strikeouts:

David Price’s 4th strikeout is on a 94 MPH fastball in the 3rd inning. pic.twitter.com/EwEFr4TcqK — PawSox (@PawSox) May 24, 2017

Price threw 89 pitches Wednesday, which is about what he was scheduled to throw. The results aren't very good, though the important thing is building his pitch count up and getting him stretched out.

The Red Sox haven't announced the next step for Price and odds are they won't do that for at least a day or two. They'll see how he feels and how the elbow reacts to throwing all those pitches before deciding where he'll make his next start.

Right now Boston is without depth starters Steven Wright (knee) and Roenis Elias (oblique and lat), forcing them to go with guys like Kyle Kendrick , Brian Johnson , and Hector Velazquez in the fifth starter's spot. Those three have combined to allow 22 runs in 18 1/3 innings in four starts.

