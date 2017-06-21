Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news: Yankees finally snap losing streak

Wednesday brings with it a full slate of baseball action: 15 games in all, including four of the day-game variety. Keep it here for all you need to know about what's going on throughout the day.

Miami Marlins 2, Washington Nationals 1 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 8, Cincinnati Reds 3 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 6, Boston Red Sox 4 (box score)

San Diego Padres 3, Chicago Cubs 2 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 7, Philadelphia Phillies 6 in 10 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 5, Baltimore Orioles 1 (box score)

New York Yankees 8, Los Angeles Angels 4 (box score)

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves , (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 2 (box score)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies 8:40 ET (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics 10:05 ET (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

Yankees snap losing streak

Heading into Wednesday's game against the Angels, the Yankees had lost seven straight games and their hold on first place, albeit by just a half-game. The funny thing was, it didn't look like a particularly difficult part of the schedule. The losses all came against the Angels (who don't have Mike Trout right now, so what a perfect time to play them) and Athletics. Of course, the first six losses of the streak were on the road on the West Coast. That's never easy.

First place was definitely of less importance than putting a stop to a tailspin, and the Yankees did just that.

They survived a career game from Angels defensive-minded catcher Martin Maldonado , who went 3 for 4 with a double, two homers and four RBI. Alas, no one else on the Angels would drive home a run. In fact, Andrelton Simmons went 3 for 4 and scored two runs. The seven remaining Angels combined for a single, zero runs and zero RBI in 24 at-bats.

For the winners, starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was good enough while Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman threw well in relief (no, Tyler Clippard did not throw well as he continues to be a problem).

Matt Holliday homered and doubled for the Bronx Bombers. At age 37, he already has 15 home runs this season. He hasn't topped 22 in a year since 2012 and hasn't topped 28 since all the way back in 2007, when he played for the Rockies. As many already knew, the power surge in the Bronx isn't just the kids.

With the Red Sox loss, the Yankees are back in first place, but, to reiterate, stopping the losing streak was much more important.

Scherzer flirts with no-no, ends up with loss

It's safe to write that Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is good at pitching.

Scherzer nearly recorded his third career no-hitter Wednesday, as he came within five outs of victimizing the Miami Marlins in a getaway day matinee. Scherzer had previously thrown no-nos against the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. Both of those came during the 2015 season, with the Pirates game coming nearly two years to the day.

Before A.J. Ellis' infield single off Scherzer's glove in the eighth, most of the drama hinged on whether manager Dusty Baker would make a pitch-count-related decision. Scherzer entered the inning having thrown 98 pitches. His season-high had been 118. Alas, Ellis seemingly saved Baker (and perhaps Scherzer) from a difficult call.

"Seemingly," because Scherzer threw 121 pitches anyway. After losing the no-hitter, Scherzer's day would go downhill. A fielding error, hit batsman and wild pitch allowed the tying run to score. Giancarlo Stanton then singled, giving the Marlins the lead -- not even a half hour after it seemed like the Fish were going to be no-hit.

The obvious takeaway from the afternoon's events? The Nationals need bullpen help. If Baker had more confidence in his relief options, he could've lifted Scherzer after he gave up a hit, or after the tide had turned. Yes, maybe Baker rides his ace too hard regardless, and the result is the same. But if you're Mike Rizzo, you would like to give Baker an alternative route to explore.

Max Scherzer has made 82 starts for the #Nationals. He has carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in 11 of those. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 21, 2017

Scherzer's latest no-hit bid nearly put him in select company, as he would've been one of just six pitchers to throw more than two no-hitters in their careers. The others? Nolan Ryan (seven), Sandy Koufax (four) and Cy Young, Bob Feller and Larry Corcoran (three apiece). With the exception of Corcoran -- a four-time 30-game winner in the 1880s -- all those pitchers are in the Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Scherzer's no-no would've marked the fourth in Nationals history. Jordan Zimmermann closed out the 2014 season with a no-no against -- who else? -- the Marlins.

Sal's grand slam (with a special bat) turns game on its head

The Red Sox entered the eighth inning with a 4-2 lead over the Royals, needing just three outs to put the ball in the very safe hands of Craig Kimbrel . Instead, the Royals would lead 6-4 after the eighth and Kelvin Herrera would be the one closing things down.

What happened? Well, three straight walks to open the eighth wasn't a great idea. Then big Salvador Perez fought off three Robby Scott 3-2 pitches before getting into this one:

What's more, that was the bat of fellow Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera :

Indians, Orioles stay the course

So the Orioles beat the Indians on Tuesday night. That doesn't mean the Indians aren't still what we call "hot." With Wednesday's win, the Indians have won seven of their last eight.

Meantime, the Orioles again allowed at least five runs in a game. Their AL record increases to 18 consecutive games. The MLB record is 20. Dubious history is approaching.

'Ace' Berrios?

Twins youngster Jose Berrios continues to have an excellent season. Prior to his last outing, he had never before worked eight full innings in a game. Now he's done it in back-to-back starts. This time out, he needed only 97 pitches to get through his eight innings, allowing only two runs on four hits while striking out eight.

On the season Berrios is now 7-1 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 54 innings. He's only 23 years old and his bounce-back from an awful rookie season continues to be stellar.

Cardinals overcome Wacha's continued struggles

After a good first six weeks of the season, some might have been excited about Michael Wacha returning to form. Instead, he came into Wednesday with an 8.86 ERA in his last five starts. He had given up 30 hits (including four homers) and 14 walks in that span, in which the Cardinals went 1-4.

Wacha ended up allowing three runs in the first inning against the lowly Phillies on Wednesday. They tacked on two more later. Sure, three of the runs were technically unearned thanks to a pair of errors, but Wacha still gave up five runs on nine hits in four innings of work. That's hardly encouraging.

No matter on this night, as his teammates -- well, at least offensively and in the bullpen -- picked him up. The Cardinals would score one in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the eighth and one in the ninth to send the game to extra innings. In the 10th, the Cardinals got two more. Seung-hwan Oh weathered a rally to close things down for a one-run win.

Give Tyler Lyons a lot of credit here for working three scoreless innings after taking over for Wacha. Tommy Pham was the offensive star, hitting two home runs including a game-tying homer in the ninth.

A win is a win, but the Cardinals are 8-12 this month and five of those wins have come over the worst team in baseball -- with the last two coming in extra innings.

OK, so it was from after Brandon McCarthy 's start on Tuesday night, but it still works:

Its ridiculous but when I start against the Mets I'm very aware that Jerry Seinfeld's mood is in my hands. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 21, 2017

