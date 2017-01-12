When do pitchers and catchers report? MLB spring training reporting dates

Find out when your favorite team will begin spring training this year

In just a few short weeks, teams will take the first steps in the long journey that is the 2017 baseball season. Spring training camps open in the middle of February, and it won't be until early November that the final pitch of the World Series will be thrown.

Each club sets their own spring training reporting dates each year, though all camps open during the same week. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later. Here are this year's reporting dates for the 15 Cactus League teams, the teams that hold spring training in Arizona.

2017 Cactus League Reporting Dates
Pitchers & Catchers ReportFirst WorkoutPosition Players ReportFirst Full Squad Workout
LAA
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18
OAK
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Saturday, Feb. 18Sunday, Feb. 19
MIL
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18
CHC
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18
ARI
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
LAD
Wednesday, Feb. 15Thursday, Feb. 16Monday, Feb. 20Tuesday, Feb. 21
SF
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
CLE
Sunday, Feb. 12Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Saturday, Feb. 18
SEA
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Saturday, Feb. 18Sunday, Feb. 19
SD
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18
TEX
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Monday, Feb. 20Tuesday, Feb. 21
CIN
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
COL
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 19Monday, Feb. 20
KC
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
CHW
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18

More and more clubs are moving their spring training sites from Florida to Arizona because it's more convenient. The parks in Arizona are much closer together. The Dodgers and Reds, two historic clubs that long held their camps in Florida, have shifted to Arizona in recent years, for example.

Now here are the reporting dates for the 15 Grapefruit League teams, the teams that still train in Florida:

2017 Grapefruit League Reporting Dates
Pitchers & Catchers ReportFirst WorkoutPosition Players ReportFirst Full Squad Workout
HOU
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18
TOR
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18
ATL
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18
STL
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
MIA
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
NYM
Sunday, Feb. 12Tuesday, Feb. 14Friday, Feb. 17Sunday, Feb. 19
WAS
Wednesday, Feb. 15Thursday, Feb. 16Saturday, Feb. 18Sunday, Feb. 19
BAL
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
PHI
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
PIT
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
TB
Sunday, Feb. 12Tuesday, Feb. 14Friday, Feb. 17Sunday, Feb. 19
BOS
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 16Friday, Feb. 17
DET
Monday, Feb. 13Tuesday, Feb. 14Friday, Feb. 17Saturday, Feb. 18
MIN
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Saturday, Feb. 18Sunday, Feb. 19
NYY
Tuesday, Feb. 14Wednesday, Feb. 15Saturday, Feb. 18Sunday, Feb. 19

The 15 teams in Florida are spread out all across the state, which means four-hour bus trips are the norm. Clubs don't have that problem in Arizona. Still, some historic franchises like the Yankees and Cardinals are so ingrained in the culture in Florida that moving their spring training camps to Arizona is unlikely.

Our Latest Stories