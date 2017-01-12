When do pitchers and catchers report? MLB spring training reporting dates
Find out when your favorite team will begin spring training this year
In just a few short weeks, teams will take the first steps in the long journey that is the 2017 baseball season. Spring training camps open in the middle of February, and it won't be until early November that the final pitch of the World Series will be thrown.
Each club sets their own spring training reporting dates each year, though all camps open during the same week. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later. Here are this year's reporting dates for the 15 Cactus League teams, the teams that hold spring training in Arizona.
|Pitchers & Catchers Report
|First Workout
|Position Players Report
|First Full Squad Workout
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
More and more clubs are moving their spring training sites from Florida to Arizona because it's more convenient. The parks in Arizona are much closer together. The Dodgers and Reds, two historic clubs that long held their camps in Florida, have shifted to Arizona in recent years, for example.
Now here are the reporting dates for the 15 Grapefruit League teams, the teams that still train in Florida:
|Pitchers & Catchers Report
|First Workout
|Position Players Report
|First Full Squad Workout
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Monday, Feb. 13
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Sunday, Feb. 19
The 15 teams in Florida are spread out all across the state, which means four-hour bus trips are the norm. Clubs don't have that problem in Arizona. Still, some historic franchises like the Yankees and Cardinals are so ingrained in the culture in Florida that moving their spring training camps to Arizona is unlikely.
Our Latest Stories
-
Maddon: World Series critics 'humorous'
The Cubs won the World Series in 2016, you may have heard
-
The Tigers' disappointing winter
The Tigers didn't do much buying or selling
-
Padres comment on Chargers move
The Padres are now San Diego's lone professional sports team
-
Curt Schilling's Hall of Fame case
Schilling is no stranger to internet fights
-
Problem with the character clause
Should Curt Schilling really lose votes for words?
-
Harper reveals inside of wedding tux
Bryce Harper got married in December, and finally you can check out the lining of his tux...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre