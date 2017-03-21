When minor-league teams attack: Red Sox affiliate blasts Tim Tebow in Twitter rant

On Monday, the New York Mets announced where Tim Tebow would begin his minor-league career -- in Class A, with the Columbia Fireflies . It didn’t take long for people to make jokes -- because Tebow can’t walk down the road without someone making a joke.

Yet the noteworthy thing is who was making the jokes -- namely, the Boston Red Sox’s South Atlantic League affiliate, the Greenvile Drive. Take a look (hat tip to 12 Up):

Ouchie.

On the bright side, these Twitter beefs tend to end with a photo-made moment. Expect the Drive to tweet a smiling Tebow sometime around, hm, mid-June. That, or expect the mocking to continue until Tebow’s play forces it to stop.

