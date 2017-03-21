When minor-league teams attack: Red Sox affiliate blasts Tim Tebow in Twitter rant
Tim Tebow is dividing everyone
On Monday, the New York Mets announced where Tim Tebow would begin his minor-league career -- in Class A, with the Columbia Fireflies . It didn’t take long for people to make jokes -- because Tebow can’t walk down the road without someone making a joke.
Yet the noteworthy thing is who was making the jokes -- namely, the Boston Red Sox’s South Atlantic League affiliate, the Greenvile Drive. Take a look (hat tip to 12 Up):
Welp, we know who our @BurgerKing#StrikeoutKing @ #FluorField will be 6/13-15. Guaranteed Whoppers for everyone when @TimTebow K's 3x! https://t.co/L4J5OtTMVh— Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017
Not jealous. We prefer developing future MLBers, not PR stunts https://t.co/kSllgN5Vmn— Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017
We're not judging...okay, maybe we are. Big difference in HS kids playing in Class A and 28-year-old wannabes https://t.co/NmUKODaPiA— Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017
I guess we'll call it a day. Thanks for playing along. Apparently some were offended & for that we apologize #LetsGlowTebowpic.twitter.com/FlmXLZ4i6z— Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017
Ouchie.
On the bright side, these Twitter beefs tend to end with a photo-made moment. Expect the Drive to tweet a smiling Tebow sometime around, hm, mid-June. That, or expect the mocking to continue until Tebow’s play forces it to stop.
