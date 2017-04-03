White Sox hold bizarre car parade to introduce team before Opening Day rainout

Poor White Sox and Tigers fans. They waited all offseason for the new season and then the game was rained out on Monday -- to be made up Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

It wasn’t just that, though. It was a rather bizarre scene. After the tarp was on the field all day, the grounds crew finally removed the tarp and though the game was delayed, the White Sox went through the pregame ceremonies. Said ceremonies involved the team coming in individually on Mustang convertibles with the Tigers standing on the first-base line watching.

The White Sox are entering the field on Mustang convertibles. The Tigers watch, and look cold. pic.twitter.com/lt1wxNOE8x — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 3, 2017

New White Sox manager Rick Renteria in a sweet ride. USATSI

Remember, it had been raining all day. Wouldn’t the tires leave tracks on the soggy playing surface?

Yes. Yes, they would.

This isn’t to definitively say they shouldn’t have this. It’s just a little odd how everything went down in the newly-named Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday.

Hopefully they can play on Tuesday. Hell, hopefully they do the convertible thing again.