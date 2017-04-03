White Sox hold bizarre car parade to introduce team before Opening Day rainout
It was quite the weird day in Guaranteed Rate Field
Poor White Sox and Tigers fans. They waited all offseason for the new season and then the game was rained out on Monday -- to be made up Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. ET.
It wasn’t just that, though. It was a rather bizarre scene. After the tarp was on the field all day, the grounds crew finally removed the tarp and though the game was delayed, the White Sox went through the pregame ceremonies. Said ceremonies involved the team coming in individually on Mustang convertibles with the Tigers standing on the first-base line watching.
Remember, it had been raining all day. Wouldn’t the tires leave tracks on the soggy playing surface?
Yes. Yes, they would.
This isn’t to definitively say they shouldn’t have this. It’s just a little odd how everything went down in the newly-named Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday.
Hopefully they can play on Tuesday. Hell, hopefully they do the convertible thing again.
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre