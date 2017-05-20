White Sox reportedly close to signing Cuban phenom Luis Robert

Cuban defector Luis Robert is closing in on a deal with the White Sox, reports Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Rosenthal further reports that Robert's deal is "expected to be more than $25 million."

Just to cement things a bit here, Robert's Instagram profile picture shows him wearing a White Sox hat.

Robert, 19, is widely regarded as the world's top international free agent -- so long as Shohei Otani isn't yet posted. Robert hit .401/.526/.687 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 40 RBI, 51 runs and 11 stolen bases in 53 games in Cuba last season. He walked 38 times compared to 30 strikeouts.

Robert defected from Cuba late last year and established residency in Haiti. He was officially declared a free agent on April 20, making him eligible to sign on May 20, which is obviously Saturday.

Billed as a five-tool superstar, Robert can play all three outfield positions, but he's spent the most time in left field. MLB.com's Prospect Watch grades out Robert on the 20-80 scale (with 50 being MLB average) at 55 for the hit tool, 60 for power, 50 for arm, 55 for field and 70 for run.

Expect Robert to begin in the minors before quickly ascending toward the majors here in the next few seasons.