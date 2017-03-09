White Sox reportedly scouting Yankees players, possibly for Jose Quintana trade
Quintana used to pitch in the Yankees system before emerging with the White Sox
It used to be that the New York Yankees would get tied to any and every attractive pending free agent. To some extent, that still happens. But these days, with the Yankees boasting a loaded farm system, it seems New York is becoming the rumored destination for any player who could be traded in exchange for prospects.
To wit, consider this note regarding Chicago White Sox southpaw Jose Quintana, from George A. King III of the New York Post:
Since a White Sox scout has been a constant figure at the Yankees’ exhibition games to evaluate talent, the industry buzz is the White Sox have targeted the Yankees as a possible trade partner if they decide to move left-handed starter Jose Quintana.
Realistically? There’s probably nothing much to get excited about here -- not yet, anyway. Yes, the Yankees could make a deal for Quintana; yes, they could use his help in the rotation; and yes, his contract would look nice on the books -- much nicer than those handed out to free-agent starters. At the same time, it seems unlikely that the Yankees would trade for Quintana right now, with Opening Day just over three weeks away.
Still, you can understand the White Sox’s perspective -- why they would be prepping for a potential Yankees trade, and why they would have the Yankees on their short list. General manager Rick Hahn did an impressive job rebuilding his farm system over the winter by trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, and pairing up with the Yankees on a Quintana trade would lead to an even better crop of prospects.
Besides, such a deal would come with the small added benefit of knocking down the stiffest competition in the race for the best farm system in baseball.
