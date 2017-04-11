Wil Myers becomes second Padres player in history to hit for the cycle

On Monday night, Padres first baseman Wil Myers became only the second Padres player in history (after Matt Kemp in 2015) to hit for the cycle. Let’s walk through the night for Myers and how he arrived at the fun accomplishment that is hitting for the cycle.

First inning: Myers singled to right field.

Third inning: Myers came through with RBI double to left field.

Sixth inning: Myers led off the inning with an 0-2 homer to right-center.

Eighth inning: There was likely only one chance here -- given the inning and the Padres’ 4-1 lead at the time -- for Myers to come through with the most rare of all four hits needed for a cycle. Sure enough, he tripled.

As noted, the Padres’ franchise has been particularly barren when it comes to seeing players hit for the cycle. See?

Padres: 0 cycles in first 7,443 games as a franchise. They've now had 2 in their last 217 games — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 11, 2017

When it comes to individual baseball feats that casual fans enjoy, the Padres haven’t ever thrown a no-hitter, either. So just let them enjoy this one. Kudos, Mr. Myers.