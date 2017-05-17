With Byron Buxton's home run, the Twins have tied a 38-year-old franchise record

The Colorado Rockies visited the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday to start a series between two first-place teams. Given the relative expectations here heading in and that it's the middle of May, that's pretty surprising in a fun way. Here's another fun fact: During the game, the Twins tied a franchise record.

Byron Buxton would homer to dead center in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie things up.

This marks the 16th straight game in which the Twins have hit a home run, tying a franchise record that was set in 1979. The MLB record is 27 (2002 Texas Rangers ), so the Twins have a bit to go to catch that one. Still, team history is team history, so it's worth a mention here.

Here's a list of who homered in what game during the streak:

Kennys Vargas , Miguel Sano Eduardo Escobar Sano Sano Sano, Brian Dozier 2, Jason Castro , Byron Buxton, Joe Mauer Vargas Escobar, Danny Santana , Eddie Rosario Mauer Robbie Grossman Vargas Vargas Escobar, Dozier Sano Max Kepler Jorge Polanco Buxton

So that's some heavy lifting from Sano and Vargas, but it's been a total team effort, as 12 different players have hit at least one home run during this 16-game streak.