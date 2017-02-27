With one swing, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger shows why he's considered a top prospect

Not so long ago, Baseball America ranked Dodgers minor-league first baseman Cody Bellinger, who’s in camp on an non-roster invitee, as the No. 7 overall prospect in all of baseball. On Sunday against Andrew Barbosa of the Brewers, he gave us momentary justification for that lofty standing. Witness the power, followed shortly thereafter by the glory ...

And the people say: Larduhmercy. That’s a nifty power-swing right there. Bellinger gets plenty of hip torque and keeps that back elbow in while attacking the ball with a slight uppercut. The extension and follow-through are also present and accounted for. With an assist from Cactus League audio, that one sounded like a rifle report coming off the bat.

Bellinger, 21, was a fourth-rounder in 2013, and last season, in his first taste of the high minors, he tallied 26 homers in 117 games at the Double- and Triple-A levels. As such, he figures to be ready for duty at the highest level at some point in 2017. Of course, first base is Bellinger’s position, and in L.A. that’s the turf of still-productive veteran Adrian Gonzalez, who’s signed through 2018. That said, Bellinger over the last two seasons has seen more and more time in the outfield, so perhaps that will be his path to contributing to the big-league club.

Either way, that swing is coming to Chavez Ravine at some point. Once more, with feeling ...