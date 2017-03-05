World Baseball Classic 2017: Israel-Korea start time, live stream, TV, odds, prediction

The 2017 World Baseball Classic is upon us. The tournament begins early Monday with Game 1 of Pool A at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Pool B will be played at Tokyo Dome, Pool C will be played at Marlins Park in Miami, and Pool D will be played at Estadio Charros de Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Here’s how you can watch the tournament’s opening game:

How to watch:

Teams: Israel vs. South Korea

Date: Monday, March 6

Time: 4:30 am ET

Television: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Israel and South Korea are in a pool with Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands. South Korea finished second in the 2009 WBC and third in the 2006 WBC. They failed to make it out of the first round in 2013. Israel qualified for the tournament for the first time by winning their qualifying pool in September .

The 2017 World Baseball Classic begins Monday. Getty Images

The only MLB player on South Korea’s roster is Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh. The rest of the roster is made up of players from the Korea Baseball Organization. Also on the roster are Samsung Lions outfielder Hyung Woo Choi, who led the league with a .371 batting average and 136 RBI in 2016, and lefties Won Jun Jang (Doosan Bears) and Hyun Jong Yang (Kia Tigers). They’re two of the best pitchers in the KBO.

Israel’s roster includes several big leaguers and former big leaguers. Craig Breslow, Ike Davis, Scott Feldman, Sam Fuld, Ryan Lavarnway and Jason Marquis are among those on the roster.

Odds:

Here are the betting lines on the game, via SportsBook.ag:

Israel: +260

South Korea: -320

Prediction:

As for my official prediction, I’m taking South Korea in a blowout. They have a more talented roster top to bottom, including a deeper bullpen. Starters are limited to 65 pitches in the first round, and Israel’s lack of high-end relievers won’t be able to hold back the talented South Korea lineup.

Here is the full 2017 WBC schedule as well as the full rosters . The championship game will be played March 22 at Dodger Stadium.