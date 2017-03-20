World Baseball Classic 2017: Puerto Rico vs. Netherlands start time, TV channel, live stream info
On Monday night, one team will advance to the championship game
The 2017 World Baseball Classic is nearing its end, with the championship game scheduled to take place Wednesday night at Dodgers Stadium. But before the title can be awarded, we have to figure out who’ll be playing for it.
The semifinals will begin on Monday, with the Netherlands taking on Puerto Rico. The winner will advance to the final, and will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between the United States and Japan.
How to watch
Teams: Netherlands-Puerto Rico
When: Monday, 9pm ET
TV: MLB Network
Streaming: MLB.tv
The Netherlands are being paced by former Seattle Mariners outfielder Wladimir Balentien, who leads the tournament with 10 RBI. (Didi Gregorius had been second in RBI, but will miss the game with a shoulder injury.) Established talent like Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan Schoop, and Jurickson Profar are also in the lineup. Meanwhile, MLB washout Rick Van Den Hurk will get the start. The biggest news for the Netherlands might be that Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen will be available out of the bullpen.
Puerto Rico, meanwhile, will counter Van Den Hurk with Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jorge Lopez. Hector Santiago and Jose Berrios, both Minnesota Twins, could see action as well. Puerto Rico has a loaded lineup -- complete with two of the best shortstops in baseball, young or otherwise, in Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa.
