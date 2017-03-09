World Baseball Classic 2017: USA-Colombia start time, live stream info, TV, prediction

The 2017 World Baseball Classic is well underway, with three teams (Israel, Japan, Netherlands) having already clinched a spot in the second round of the tournament. Here is the full WBC schedule . The championship game will be played March 22 at Dodger Stadium.

On Friday, the United States will play its first game of the 2017 WBC. Team USA is in Pool C with Canada, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic. Here’s what you need to now about USA’s first game.

How to watch

Teams: USA vs. Colombia

Location: Marlins Park, Miami

Date & Time: Friday, March 10 at 6pm ET

Television: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Colombia, it should be noted, is playing in the WBC for the very first time. They won their qualifier pool in Panama last March. They were in a pool with France, Panama, and Spain.

The World Baseball Classic returns to Marlins Park this year. USATSI

Friday’s game features would could very well be the best pitching matchup of the entire tournament. Tampa Bay Rays ace Chris Archer will get the ball for USA against Chicago White Sox southpaw Jose Quintana . Washington Nationals righty and reigning NL Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer was slated to serve as Team USA’s ace, but he is dealing with a finger injury and had to withdraw from the tournament. Archer is more than qualified to serve as staff ace, obviously.

Here are the WBC rosters . Needless to say, Team USA is made up entirely of MLB players. Colombia’s roster includes six current MLB players: Quintana, Atlanta Braves righty Julio Teheran , Marlins righty Tayron Guerrero , Philadelphia Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro , Cleveland Indians third baseman Giovanny Urshela , and New York Yankees utility man Donovan Solano . Obviously Quintana and Teheran are the headliners. That’s a nice one-two rotation punch.

As a reminder, the WBC does include pitch limits for starting pitchers. They can only throw 65 pitches in the first round, and any pitcher who throws 50 or more pitches (starter or reliever) can not pitch again in the round. The pitch limit for starters climbs to 80 in round two and 95 in round three. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves though. There’s still a whole round to play.

Prediction

Team USA has not been particularly successful in WBC play -- they’re 10-10 all-time in WBC play and failed to make it out of the second round in both 2006 and 2013 -- though what happened in the past doesn’t matter now. Quintana is going to be on a limited pitch count, which will give USA’s deep lineup plenty of cracks against Colombia’s bullpen. I don’t think it’ll be a blowout, but I do expect USA to win. I’ll say the final score will be ... 5-2. Sound good?

Live blog

We here at CBS Sports will live blog every Team USA game in the WBC, so make sure you check back for updates throughout the game.