World Baseball Classic 2017: USA vs. Puerto Rico final start time, TV channel, live stream info
Team USA and Puerto Rico will play for the championship on Wednesday night in Dodger Stadium
Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!
The 2017 World Baseball Classic is down to one final game. On Wednesday night in Dodger Stadium the United States and Puerto Rico will play for the championship. Neither team has won the WBC before, but Puerto Rico in 2013 finished runner-up to the Dominican Republic. The U.S. will be playing in the title game for the first time.
How to watch
Teams: USA vs. Puerto Rico
When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network
Streaming: MLB.tv
The U.S. will send to the mound Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman, who’ll be making his third start of the 2017 WBC. On the other side, Puerto Rico will start Mets right-hander Seth Lugo. The U.S. and Puerto Rico of course met in second-round pool play with Stroman and Lugo on the mound, and the Puerto Ricans won a thrilling game .
Our Latest Stories
-
USA edges Japan to reach WBC final
The Americans move on to face Puerto Rico in Wednesday's WBC championship showdown
-
Price's elbow weaker than start of camp
The Red Sox got some news on their big lefty that some would consider bad
-
Athletics' Gray cleared to throw
The All-Star starting pitcher has been cleared to throw a week earlier than anticipated
-
WBC: Rain expected during USA-Japan
The winner will face Puerto Rico in the final, but Mother Nature is putting a twist on Tuesday's...
-
Rays could make another trade
Erasmo Ramirez is apparently the most likely candidate to go
-
Jays, Gibbons nearing extension
Gibbons has led the Blue Jays to three winning seasons in a row
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre