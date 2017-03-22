World Baseball Classic 2017: USA vs. Puerto Rico final start time, TV channel, live stream info

Team USA and Puerto Rico will play for the championship on Wednesday night in Dodger Stadium


The 2017 World Baseball Classic is down to one final game. On Wednesday night in Dodger Stadium the United States and Puerto Rico will play for the championship. Neither team has won the WBC before, but Puerto Rico in 2013 finished runner-up to the Dominican Republic. The U.S. will be playing in the title game for the first time. 

How to watch

Teams: USA vs. Puerto Rico
When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network
Streaming: MLB.tv

The U.S. will send to the mound Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman, who’ll be making his third start of the 2017 WBC. On the other side, Puerto Rico will start Mets right-hander Seth Lugo. The U.S. and Puerto Rico of course met in second-round pool play with Stroman and Lugo on the mound, and the Puerto Ricans  won a thrilling game

