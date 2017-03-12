World Baseball Classic: Here are how the tiebreakers work if Canada beats USA

The Dominican Republic prevailed over Colombia on Sunday by a score of 10-3 in 11 innings. The 11th saw the World Baseball Classic extra-inning rule go into effect, as the D.R. started the frame with runners on first and second. They wound up plating seven runs in the inning. In the home half of the 11th, however, Colombia was unable to plate even one of those two runners.

The outcome means that the Dominican Republic advances to the next round after going a perfect 3-0 in pool play. Here’s a look at the updated pool standings ...

POOL C Standings W L Dominican Republic 3 0 United States 1 1 Colombia 1 2 Canada 0 2

Entering Sunday night’s United States-Canada game, Pool C features a 3-0 team (Dominican Republic), one 1-1 team (United States), one 1-2 team (Colombia), and an 0-2 team (Canada). The top two teams in Pool C will advance to the second round of the tournament -- Pool F.

We know the D.R. is moving on, but what about that second and final spot in the next round? Let’s break down each scenario based on what happens in the U.S.-Canada game.

First, here’s a look at the (absurdly complicated) tiebreaker rules for pool play in the WBC ...

Here are the WBC tiebreaker rules: pic.twitter.com/DCdAutZcGx — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 12, 2017

Got all that? Now for the scenarios ...

USA wins

This one’s simple: If the U.S. beats Canada on Sunday night, then the U.S. will join the D.R. in the next round, and Canada and Colombia will be eliminated from the 2017 WBC.

Canada wins

This is where things get complicated. A Canada win over the U.S. on Sunday night means that Pool C will have three 1-2 teams. That will mean that two teams will play a tiebreaker to determine who advances with the Dominican Republic. To determine which two, the tiebreakers noted above will kick in.

If Canada beats the U.S. by a score of 1-0 or 2-0, then Canada and the U.S. will play the tiebreaker game.

If Canada wins by one run in a nine-inning game and both teams score, then the U.S. and Colombia will play the tiebreaker game.

If Canada wins by three or more runs in a nine-inning game, then Canada and Colombia will play the tiebreaker.



If Canada wins by two runs in a nine-inning game, then Canada and Colombia will play the tiebreaker ... unless unearned runs come into play. If Canada scores two or more unearned runs, the U.S. wins the second tiebreaker and will face Colombia.

If Canada scores one unearned run, then both teams would be tied through two tiebreakers, and we’d have to calculate each of the three teams’ batting averages from their three games against each other to see whether U.S. or Canada would face Colombia in the tiebreaker.



Yes, there’s a scenario where Canada wins by two runs, scores one unearned run, and then every single hit matters in determining who gets to play in the tiebreaker.

Also, bear in mind that if the game goes longer than nine innings, that changes the calculation. For example, if Canada wins 3-1 but does so in 13 innings, that gives both Canada and the U.S. a slight tiebreaker advantage over Colombia by giving up five runs in 22 innings (or about .2272 runs per inning) between common games, while Colombia will have allowed four runs in 17 innings (or about .2353 runs per inning).

Got all that? Play ball.