World Baseball Classic: Previous champs, results, medal count, MVPs, All-WBC teams

Let's take a quick walking tour of World Baseball Classic history

The World Baseball Classic was first played in 2006 and presently occurs every four years. The 16-team tournament includes 12 automatic berths based on a team’s finish in pool play during the prior WBC. The remaining four berths are determined by qualifying play.The first two rounds of the tournament are round-robin format, while the semifinals and finals are single-elimination. 

Now here’s a quick look at the results from previous tournaments. 

World Baseball Classic champions, final results, team medals

YearFinal HostChampions (Gold)ScoreRunners-Up (Silver)Third (Bronze)Fourth

2006

San Diego

Japan

10-6

Cuba

South Korea

Dominican Rep.

2009

Los Angeles

Japan

5-3 (F/10)

South Korea

Venezuela

United States

2013

San Francisco

Dominican Rep.

3-0

Puerto Rico

Japan

Netherlands

2017

Los Angeles

TBD

TBD

Japan

Netherlands

Medal count

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal

1

Japan

2

0

2

4

2

Dominican Rep.

1

0

0

1

3

South Korea

0

1

1

2

4

Puerto Rico

0

1

0

1

4

Cuba

0

1

0

1

6

Venezuela

0

0

1

1

World Baseball Classic Most Valuable Players

YearPlayerPositionCountry

2006

Daisuke Matsuzaka

Starting pitcher

Japan

2009

Daisuke Matsuzaka

Starting pitcher

Japan

2013

Robinson Cano

Second baseman

Dominican Rep.

2017TBATBATBA

All-WBC Teams

POS.2006 2009 2013 2017

Catcher

Tomoya Satozaki, Japan

Ivan Rodriguez, P.R.

 Yadier Molina, P.R.TBA

1B

Seung-yuop Lee, S. Korea

Tae-kyun Kim, S. Korea

Edwin Encarnacion, D.R.TBA

2B

Yulieski Gourriel, Cuba

Jose Lopez, Venezuela

Robinson Cano, D.R.TBA

3B

Adrian Beltra, D.R.

Bum-ho Lee, S. Korea

David Wright, USA TBA

SS

Derek Jeter, USA

Jimmy Rollins, USA Jose Reyes, D.R.TBA

OF

Ken Griffey Jr., USA

Norichika Aoki, Japan

Nelson Cruz, D.R.TBA

OF

Jong-beom Lee, S. Korea

Frederich Cepeda, Cuba

Angel Pagan, P.R.TBA

OF

 Ichiro Suzuki, Japan Yoenis Cespedes, Cuba Michael Saunders, Canada TBA

DH

Yoandy Garlobo, Cuba

Hyun-soo Kim, S. Korea

Hirokazu Ibata, Japan

TBA

Pitcher

Yadel Marti, Cuba

Jung-keun Bong, S. Korea

Nelson Figueroa, P.R.

TBA

Pitcher

Daisuke Matsuzaka, Japan

Hisashi Iwakuma, Japan

Kenta Maeda, Japan TBA

Pitcher

Chan Ho Park, S. Korea Daisuke Matsuzaka, Japan Fernando Rodney, D.R.TBA
