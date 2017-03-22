World Baseball Classic: Previous champs, results, medal count, MVPs, All-WBC teams

The World Baseball Classic was first played in 2006 and presently occurs every four years. The 16-team tournament includes 12 automatic berths based on a team’s finish in pool play during the prior WBC. The remaining four berths are determined by qualifying play.The first two rounds of the tournament are round-robin format, while the semifinals and finals are single-elimination.

Now here’s a quick look at the results from previous tournaments.

World Baseball Classic champions, final results, team medals

Year Final Host Champions (Gold) Score Runners-Up (Silver) Third (Bronze) Fourth 2006 San Diego Japan 10-6 Cuba South Korea Dominican Rep. 2009 Los Angeles Japan 5-3 (F/10) South Korea Venezuela United States 2013 San Francisco Dominican Rep. 3-0 Puerto Rico Japan Netherlands 2017 Los Angeles TBD TBD Japan Netherlands

Medal count

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 2 0 2 4 2 Dominican Rep. 1 0 0 1 3 South Korea 0 1 1 2 4 Puerto Rico 0 1 0 1 4 Cuba 0 1 0 1 6 Venezuela 0 0 1 1

World Baseball Classic Most Valuable Players

Year Player Position Country 2006 Daisuke Matsuzaka Starting pitcher Japan 2009 Daisuke Matsuzaka Starting pitcher Japan 2013 Robinson Cano Second baseman Dominican Rep. 2017 TBA TBA TBA

All-WBC Teams