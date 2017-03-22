World Baseball Classic: Previous champs, results, medal count, MVPs, All-WBC teams
Let's take a quick walking tour of World Baseball Classic history
The World Baseball Classic was first played in 2006 and presently occurs every four years. The 16-team tournament includes 12 automatic berths based on a team’s finish in pool play during the prior WBC. The remaining four berths are determined by qualifying play.The first two rounds of the tournament are round-robin format, while the semifinals and finals are single-elimination.
Now here’s a quick look at the results from previous tournaments.
World Baseball Classic champions, final results, team medals
|Year
|Final Host
|Champions (Gold)
|Score
|Runners-Up (Silver)
|Third (Bronze)
|Fourth
2006
San Diego
Japan
10-6
Cuba
South Korea
Dominican Rep.
2009
Los Angeles
Japan
5-3 (F/10)
South Korea
Venezuela
United States
2013
San Francisco
Dominican Rep.
3-0
Puerto Rico
Japan
Netherlands
2017
Los Angeles
TBD
TBD
Japan
Netherlands
Medal count
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
1
Japan
2
0
2
4
2
Dominican Rep.
1
0
0
1
3
South Korea
0
1
1
2
4
Puerto Rico
0
1
0
1
4
Cuba
0
1
0
1
6
Venezuela
0
0
1
1
World Baseball Classic Most Valuable Players
|Year
|Player
|Position
|Country
2006
Daisuke Matsuzaka
Starting pitcher
Japan
2009
Daisuke Matsuzaka
Starting pitcher
Japan
2013
Robinson Cano
Second baseman
Dominican Rep.
|2017
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
All-WBC Teams
|POS.
|2006
|2009
|2013
|2017
Catcher
Tomoya Satozaki, Japan
Ivan Rodriguez, P.R.
|Yadier Molina, P.R.
|TBA
1B
Seung-yuop Lee, S. Korea
Tae-kyun Kim, S. Korea
|Edwin Encarnacion, D.R.
|TBA
2B
Yulieski Gourriel, Cuba
Jose Lopez, Venezuela
|Robinson Cano, D.R.
|TBA
3B
Adrian Beltra, D.R.
Bum-ho Lee, S. Korea
|David Wright, USA
|TBA
SS
Derek Jeter, USA
|Jimmy Rollins, USA
|Jose Reyes, D.R.
|TBA
OF
Ken Griffey Jr., USA
Norichika Aoki, Japan
|Nelson Cruz, D.R.
|TBA
OF
Jong-beom Lee, S. Korea
Frederich Cepeda, Cuba
|Angel Pagan, P.R.
|TBA
OF
|Ichiro Suzuki, Japan
|Yoenis Cespedes, Cuba
|Michael Saunders, Canada
|TBA
DH
Yoandy Garlobo, Cuba
Hyun-soo Kim, S. Korea
Hirokazu Ibata, Japan
|TBA
Pitcher
Yadel Marti, Cuba
Jung-keun Bong, S. Korea
Nelson Figueroa, P.R.
|TBA
Pitcher
Daisuke Matsuzaka, Japan
Hisashi Iwakuma, Japan
|Kenta Maeda, Japan
|TBA
Pitcher
|Chan Ho Park, S. Korea
|Daisuke Matsuzaka, Japan
|Fernando Rodney, D.R.
|TBA
Our Latest Stories
-
Stroman faces harassment from P.R. fans
The Blue Jays' right-hander some years ago indicated he would play for Puerto Rico but later...
-
Keys to U.S. winning WBC final vs. P.R.
The United States and Puerto Rico will play Wednesday night for the 2017 WBC championship
-
Mets preview: Same roster, same goal
The Mets will try to reach the postseason for the third straight year in 2017
-
WBC final: How to watch USA-Puerto Rico
Team USA and Puerto Rico will play for the championship on Wednesday night in Dodger Stadi...
-
USA edges Japan to reach WBC final
The Americans move on to face Puerto Rico in Wednesday's WBC championship showdown
-
Price's elbow weaker than start of camp
The Red Sox got some news on their big lefty that some would consider bad
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre