World Baseball Classic: Social media react to USA meltdown vs. Dominican Republic
Team USA blew a 5-0 lead on Saturday night in Miami
Baseball events did not go swimmingly for Team USA on Saturday night in Miami. By the middle of the sixth inning, the Americans had cobbled together a 5-0 lead over the Dominican Republic, but the Dominicans at that point began whittling away at the lead. When Nelson Cruz launched a go-ahead, three-run shot off Andrew Miller in the eighth, comeback/collapse was complete. The D.R. went on to prevail 7-5 , and now the U.S. finds itself on the cusp of elimination.
Needless to say, the raucous atmosphere at Marlins Park in tandem with the improbable comeback (the U.S. at one point had better than a 94 percent chance of winning the game) led to some notable reactions on social media. Let’s have a quick look ...
People, you may now react to the reactions.
Our Latest Stories
-
How to watch USA vs. Dominican Republic
USA could advance without a win, but it would be much easier to just win
-
WATCH: Cruz's clutch homer sinks USA
The Dominican Republic beat the USA in dramatic fashion in the 2017 World Baseball Classic
-
Salvador Perez leaves WBC with injury
The Royals/Venezuela catcher took a shot to the knee and it didn't look good
-
USA vs. Dominican Republic live blog
The U.S. will now need to win Sunday's game vs. Canada to advance
-
Orioles to try Alvarez in outfield
Pedro Alvarez is changing positions and taking a minor-league deal to return to the O's
-
Pirates place Kang on restricted list
Kang is unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre