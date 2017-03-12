World Baseball Classic: Social media react to USA meltdown vs. Dominican Republic

Team USA blew a 5-0 lead on Saturday night in Miami

Baseball events did not go swimmingly for Team USA on Saturday night in Miami. By the middle of the sixth inning, the Americans had cobbled together a 5-0 lead over the Dominican Republic, but the Dominicans at that point began whittling away at the lead. When Nelson Cruz launched a go-ahead, three-run shot off Andrew Miller in the eighth, comeback/collapse was complete. The D.R. went on to prevail 7-5 , and now the U.S. finds itself on the cusp of elimination. 

Needless to say, the raucous atmosphere at Marlins Park in tandem with the improbable comeback (the U.S. at one point had better than a 94 percent chance of winning the game) led to some notable reactions on social media. Let’s have a quick look ... 

#WBCtalk Tony Peña y Moises Alou celebrando la victoria d su #TeamRD🇩🇴vs #USA🇺🇸 #BailaTonyBaila #WBC2017 #MeGustanLosDeportes

Posted by Me Gustan Los Deportes on Saturday, March 11, 2017

RD #worldbaseballclassic

A post shared by William Vargas (@will_e_v) on

Repping for DR with my old Birdland teammate D #PlatanoPower 🍌🍌🍌🍌

A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on

People, you may now react to the reactions. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games