World Baseball Classic: Social media react to USA meltdown vs. Dominican Republic

Baseball events did not go swimmingly for Team USA on Saturday night in Miami. By the middle of the sixth inning, the Americans had cobbled together a 5-0 lead over the Dominican Republic, but the Dominicans at that point began whittling away at the lead. When Nelson Cruz launched a go-ahead, three-run shot off Andrew Miller in the eighth, comeback/collapse was complete. The D.R. went on to prevail 7-5 , and now the U.S. finds itself on the cusp of elimination.

Needless to say, the raucous atmosphere at Marlins Park in tandem with the improbable comeback (the U.S. at one point had better than a 94 percent chance of winning the game) led to some notable reactions on social media. Let’s have a quick look ...

.@ncboomstick23 put a team on his back and a country on its feet. #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/c2tB3D0LOk — WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 12, 2017

Tough one. Bounce back tomorrow though. We good! @USABaseball — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) March 12, 2017

#WBCtalk Tony Peña y Moises Alou celebrando la victoria d su #TeamRD🇩🇴vs #USA🇺🇸 #BailaTonyBaila #WBC2017 #MeGustanLosDeportes Posted by Me Gustan Los Deportes on Saturday, March 11, 2017

RD #worldbaseballclassic A post shared by William Vargas (@will_e_v) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

#Repost @worldlatinstar ・・・ 😂😩😂😩😂🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴 #TeamDominican Jajajajaja #WBC2017 😂😂😂 #WORLDLATINSTAR.com by @bonchevip1 A post shared by EL GRUPO FULANITO (@fulanito) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Wow... just wow... 🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — Eduardo Nunez (@EduardoNunez15) March 12, 2017

Repping for DR with my old Birdland teammate D #PlatanoPower 🍌🍌🍌🍌 A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

This #WBC2017 is the best thing ever!! If all fans were like the Dominican fans, the world would be a fun place! #unreal — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) March 12, 2017

#platanopower Orgulloso de ustedes muchachos. Juegazo! — Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) March 12, 2017

People, you may now react to the reactions.