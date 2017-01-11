World Series champion Cubs to visit Obama in White House before Trump's inauguration
The Cubs will take President Obama up on his offer after all
When the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, President Barack Obama tweeted this:
It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave?— President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016
Whether Obama was joking or not -- well, who knows.
We do know this much: the Cubs didn't take it as a joke. Instead, the Cubs will visit the White House next week, in advance of president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as first reported by NBC 5 Chicago and confirmed by multiple reports.
Here are more details, courtesy of CBS Chicago:
The president is in Chicago tonight to make a farewell speech. He leaves office on Jan. 20 when President Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 45th president.
It wasn't known specifically which Cubs players, coaches or brass will be in attendance next week in Washington.
Obama, of course, is a Chicago White Sox fan. His ties to the city as a whole, however, apparently dwarf his rooting interests.
Our Latest Stories
-
Backman says Mets are blackballing him
The former Mets minor-league skipper is bewildered by his lack of opportunities
-
Twins have talked to Bautista
The Twins could make Jason Castro their second-biggest free agent signing
-
Brian Dozier trade talks at an impasse
The two clubs have 'no momentum' toward a deal
-
Beltran explains why HOU is team to beat
Beltran wrote about his decision to sign with Houston and his outlook for the club
-
Yankees could shake up top of lineup
One of Brett Gardner or Jacoby Ellsbury could be moved down in the lineup
-
Deal betwen O's, Trumbo is 'less likely'
Trumbo led baseball with 47 home runs in 2016