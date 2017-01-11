World Series champion Cubs to visit Obama in White House before Trump's inauguration

When the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, President Barack Obama tweeted this:

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

Whether Obama was joking or not -- well, who knows.

We do know this much: the Cubs didn't take it as a joke. Instead, the Cubs will visit the White House next week, in advance of president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as first reported by NBC 5 Chicago and confirmed by multiple reports.

Here are more details, courtesy of CBS Chicago:

The president is in Chicago tonight to make a farewell speech. He leaves office on Jan. 20 when President Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 45th president. It wasn't known specifically which Cubs players, coaches or brass will be in attendance next week in Washington.

Obama, of course, is a Chicago White Sox fan. His ties to the city as a whole, however, apparently dwarf his rooting interests.