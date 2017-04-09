Worse than giving up 12 runs in an inning? Nationals' Trea Turner exits with injury

The Washington Nationals allowed 12 runs in the bottom of the first Saturday , and it may not have been the worst thing to happen to them in the inning.

In the top of the first, star shortstop Trea Turner pulled up lame while rounding third base. He was removed from the game immediately. Here’s the video. Turner initially grabbed at his groin, though apparently it’s his hamstring, and he will only miss a few days:

Turner (hamstring) will "probably be out a couple days," per Dusty. "I don't think he pulled it too badly." — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 9, 2017

Either way, groin or hamstring, a lower body injury is bad news for a player whose game relies so much on his speed. Offensively and defensively too. Turner creates chaos on the bases and his speed gives him good range at short.

The Nationals will surely they’ll be cautious with Turner. He’ll go for all sorts of tests to determine the severity of the injury, and be given plenty of time to recover. The Nationals would rather lose Turner for a few games now than push him and have him miss a lot of games later.

Turner, last year’s NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, went into Saturday’s game with two hits and two steals in 18 plate appearances so far this season. That mini-slump won’t last though. Turner is a big-time power-speed threat who sets the table for the Nationals from the leadoff spot.

With Turner out, the Nationals will turn to either Wilmer Difo or Stephen Drew at shortstop. Chances are manager Dusty Baker’s lineup decisions will be matchup based.