Yankees' Aaron Judge will participate in the Home Run Derby, so will Gary Sanchez

Earlier today, we noted that Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper will not be taking part in this year's Home Run Derby, scheduled for July 10.

Two exciting young players who will be participating? New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez. Here's how the dynamic duo announced their inclusion:

You've asked, he's answered. Check out which Yankee(s) are headed to Miami to participate in the HR Derby... pic.twitter.com/OoUxIaWFuo — Text A3 to 89269 (@Yankees) July 3, 2017

Judge and Sanchez are both authoring impressive seasons. Judge has hit .327/.448/.687 with 27 home runs, while Sanchez has batted .289/.378/.526 with 13 home runs in 112 fewer plate appearances. Both are known for having well-above-average raw pop. To wit, Judge has the longest home run of the season, per Statcast -- a 495-foot shot off Logan Verrett that occurred on June 11:

Those two join a Derby that looks impressive on paper. Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, Los Angeles Dodgers rookie phenom Cody Bellinger, and Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano are also confirmed entrants.