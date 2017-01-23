Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka won't pitch for Japan in World Baseball Classic

Yankees ace right-hander Masahiro Tanaka won't pitch in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, the AP reports. "[T]aking various things into consideration, it would be difficult so I will not participate," Tanaka said on Monday.

Tanaka, 28, is coming off a 2016 season in which he pitched to a 3.07 ERA and 4.58 K/BB ratio in 31 starts. He finished seventh in the AL Cy Young balloting. For his MLB career, he owns an ERA+ of 132 across parts of three seasons. He's also, however, dealt with significant elbow problems in recent seasons, and those concerns may be underpinning his decision to sit out the 2017 tournament. Tanaka was previously on Japan's WBC roster in 2013 and 2009.

As the AP notes, Astros outfielder Nori Aoki is presently the only MLBer who's committed to play for Japan in the 2017 WBC.