Yankees' Gary Sanchez exits game during at-bat with right biceps strain

The New York Yankees were given a pretty good scare against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon.

Catcher Gary Sanchez, who swatted 20 home runs in 53 games last season, exited Saturday’s game after fouling off a pitch in the fifth inning. He was favoring his right arm. Sanchez took a practice swing and grimaced in pain, and the Yankees removed him following a brief chat with the trainer. Here’s the video:

The Yankees later announced that Sanchez left with a right biceps strain. You can be sure they’re going to be careful with Sanchez, their franchise player. He’ll go for tests to clarify the severity of the injury, and even if everything comes back clean, the Yankees are likely to take it easy and rest him for a few days anyway.

Sanchez went into Saturday’s game 3-for-18 (.167) on the young season, though he did hit his first home run Friday night. No one, especially not the Yankees, expects him to repeat last year’s two-month rampage, but Sanchez is a former top prospect with legitimate power. He is New York’s best hitter and he plays a crucial position. They’ll miss him no matter how long he is sidelined.

Over the winter the Yankees traded Brian McCann, so their top two catchers behind Sanchez are backup Austin Romine and minor-leaguer Kyle Higashioka. Higashioka hit 21 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2016, though he has yet to play in MLB.