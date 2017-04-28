Yankees get boost by adding Didi Gregorius before series vs. Orioles

The Yankees made a roster move Friday that improves depth right before a relatively big series (relative because it's only April). Shortstop Didi Gregorius -- injured during the World Baseball Classic -- was activated from the disabled list in place of Pete Kozma, who was designated for assignment.

Gregorius, 27, hit .276/.304/.447 with 32 doubles and 20 home runs last season for the Yankees.

Ronald Torreyes has served as Gregorius' primary replacement at shortstop while hitting .308 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 RBI in 19 games. That's pretty good, obviously, but the track records say Gregorius likely will end up being more productive the rest of the season. Plus, Gregorius isn't really replacing Torreyes as much as Torreyes is replacing Kozma, which is a nice step forward regarding roster depth.

The timing is pretty good for the Yankees (13-7) as well. They host the Orioles, who sport MLB's best record (14-6), leaving New York only a game out of first in the East, thanks to winning 12 of 15 after a 1-4 start.

The Orioles haven't really had many blips on the radar after losing two straight to fall to 4-2; they've gone 10-4 since. Manny Machado hasn't really been himself at the plate while Mark Trumbo has been terrible, so it's not like the team has been overachieving.

The pitching matchups:

Friday: CC Sabathia (2-1, 2.70) vs. Kevin Gausman (1-2, 7.50)

Saturday: Michael Pineda (2-1, 3.86) vs. Ubaldo Jimenez (1-0, 5.95)

Sunday: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.78) vs. Wade Miley (1-1, 2.08)

Should be a fun weekend in the Bronx.