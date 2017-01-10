Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he's probably done making moves

The Yankees this offseason haven't been exactly quiet, as they've dipped into the free-agent pool to sign lockdown closer Aroldis Chapman and DH Matt Holliday. Still, they're coming off a fourth-place finish in the tough AL East, and even with that impressive core of young talent the Yankees don't profile as serious contenders. That's the following disclosure by Yanks GM Brian Cashman might come as a bit of a surprise ...

While Cashman is still making calls on free agents to assess the market, he also said he's 99.9 percent sure the Yankees are set. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 10, 2017

The Yanks have been linked in trade rumors to White Sox lefty Jose Quintana, which of course would be a very notable addition to a rotation that has some question marks in it. On that point ...

On Yankees Hot Stove, Cashman said sticker price for Quintana is beyond what he'd pay. Hearing White Sox wanted at least 3 elite prospects — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 10, 2017

Without question, the price for Quintana is indeed going to be high, as he's an established near-ace who's signed to a long-term contract that's team-friendly in the extreme. Presently, that Yankee rotation has Masahiro Tanaka and Michael Pineda at the front -- two good but injury-prone hurlers. After that, CC Sabathia, Luis Severino, and Chad Green round out the corps. If there's health up and down, that's potentially solid rotation, but assuming health in defiance of recent history is perilous, especially when it comes to pitching.

Still, Cashman seems unwilling to pay the going rates for Quintana because it would eat into that impressive core of young talent that he's built up. Suffice it to say, the free-agent market, which didn't have much in the way of starting pitchers even at the outset, has almost nothing to offer. That's why Cashman's probably not posturing when he says the Yankees are probably done this winter. Adjust your expectations accordingly.