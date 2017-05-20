Yankees' Judge does something no rookie has done since Mark McGwire in 1987
Judge continues to set impressive marks in the power department
New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge has seen his home-run pace decline recently. He entered Saturday having homered just twice since his two-dinger effort on May 2, and one of those came on May 3.
Yet Judge added another notch to his bat on Saturday, taking Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Matt Andriese deep for his 15th shot on the season. By doing so, Judge joined select company in Yankees history:
If joining a list that includes Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle, and Babe Ruth wasn't enough, Judge barely missed out on becoming the quickest rookie hitter to swat 15 long ones in a season. Instead he'll have to settle for being the quickest to 15 home runs in a season since 1987:
Judge entered Saturday hitting .323/.423/.699. He's probably not done setting impressive rookie marks.
