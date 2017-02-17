Yankees phenom Gary Sanchez hits BP moonshot, lets Twitter know about it

Yeah, it's just spring batting practice, but check out this bomb

When in the course of human events you find yourself lonesome for This, Our Baseball you can, in late winter, console yourself with footage of batting practice.

To that end, please admire the sight of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez’s clouting one off the scoreboard down in Florida ... 

And the people say: Larduhmercy. Hey, here’s an action-news screengrab that shows the approximate scene of the crime ... 

screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-7-53-23-pm-red-circle.jpg

Sanchez, 24, is coming off a tremendous rookie campaign in 2016, in which he batted .299/.376/.657 with 20 home runs in 53 games. So the power you see above is indeed for real.

The justifiably confident Sanchez would like you to know that there’s more where that came from ... 

You heard the man. 

(h/t: The Score)

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories