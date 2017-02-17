Yankees phenom Gary Sanchez hits BP moonshot, lets Twitter know about it
Yeah, it's just spring batting practice, but check out this bomb
When in the course of human events you find yourself lonesome for This, Our Baseball you can, in late winter, console yourself with footage of batting practice.
To that end, please admire the sight of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez’s clouting one off the scoreboard down in Florida ...
Gary Sanchez sends one off the scoreboard during BP. @Yankees@CBSNewYorkpic.twitter.com/T1K5CiBvnW— Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) February 16, 2017
And the people say: Larduhmercy. Hey, here’s an action-news screengrab that shows the approximate scene of the crime ...
Sanchez, 24, is coming off a tremendous rookie campaign in 2016, in which he batted .299/.376/.657 with 20 home runs in 53 games. So the power you see above is indeed for real.
The justifiably confident Sanchez would like you to know that there’s more where that came from ...
You heard the man.
(h/t: The Score)
