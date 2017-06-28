Yankees place DH Matt Holliday on disabled list with a viral infection

The Yankees placed DH Matt Holliday on the disabled list on Wednesday, a day after Holliday was scratched for Tuesday's game against the White Sox. It was Holliday's third consecutive missed game due to what the team called an allergic reaction. Holliday's blood work has been sound, but the 37-year-old been feeling "zapped of energy." This trip to the DL was not unexpected, as Holliday's persistent ailment hadn't shown signs of letting up.

The blood work coming back alright raises more questions than answers. Yankees' manager Joe Girardi has been candid about the situation, which isn't hard to do as he seems to know very little. After Holliday's quote about feeling zapped, nj.com's Brendan Kuty reported that Girardi added "and that's kind of what I see from him... We're still trying to figure out what's going on."

While the Yankees tend to Holliday, Miguel Andujar has been called back up from Triple-A. First baseman/designated hitter Chris Carter accepted an assignment to Triple-A as well. Holliday was hitless in his previous 11 at-bats leading up to the injury, and team doctors are ascribing his injuries to an allergic reaction that he got in Oakland that has been having periodic resurgences.

Holliday heads to the DL batting .262 with 15 home runs. His power will be missed from the Yankees' lineup, but Andujar, who wasn't considered to be close to the roster a few months ago, has shown a steady bat in Triple-A throughout the year. The Yankees will certainly hope he'll be able to contribute early and often as Holliday recovers.