Yankees reportedly grooming top prospect Gleyber Torres to take over third this year

Despite their youth movement, the New York Yankees came into June in first place in the AL East at 30-20. Many expected the Yankees to take a step back this season as they incorporate young players into the lineup, but it hasn't happened. Few teams have improved their postseason odds as much as New York in the early going.

The Yankees are still focused on their youth movement, of course. They have one of the game's best farm systems and want some of their top prospects to get their feet wet at the MLB level soon. One of those top prospects, shortstop Gleyber Torres, is reportedly being groomed to replace Chase Headley at third base this season. From Randy Miller of NJ.com:

If Torres gets a call-up this season, Yankees starting third baseman Chase Headley would be demoted to a utility infield role in which he'd be used at third and first, the source stated. ... The Yankees' plan, according to the source, is contingent on Torres becoming Major League ready sometime over the next two months, which the organization fully expects to happen.

Headley started the season well but has crashed hard of late, hitting only .165/.211/.235 in May to drag his overall season batting line down to .232/.310/.363 (79 OPS+). He's also made nine errors in 43 games at third base. Headley is under contract for the 2018 season, though the Yankees showed last year they're willing to sit high-priced veterans. Brian McCann sat for Gary Sanchez and Mark Teixeira sat for Tyler Austin.

The Yankees are reportedly grooming Gleyber Torres to play third base. USATSI

Torres, 20, came over from the Cubs in last year's Aroldis Chapman trade, and MLB.com currently ranks him as the second best prospect in baseball. He started the season in Double-A, hit .273/.367/.496 in 32 games, then was quickly promoted to Triple-A. Torres has struggled so far in Triple-A -- he's gone 6 for 29 (.207) in nine games -- and recently admitted he's feeling a little overwhelmed.

After Dustin Fowler 1Bs and gets picked off, Gleyber Torres grounds out to the pitcher. He admitted last night he's a little overwhelmed. — DJ Eberle (@ByDJEberle) May 31, 2017

Even though he's struggling in his first taste of Triple-A, just about everyone agrees Torres is a budding star, and the expectation is he will make the necessary adjustments in short order. And if he does, the Yankees will consider him for their big league third base job, especially if Headley continues to struggle. Torres may be a natural shortstop, but he's played third base in six of his last 12 games, so the Yankees are clearly getting him work at the position.

For now, the Yankees will give Torres time to adjust to Triple-A and prove he's worthy of a second half promotion. In a perfect world Headley would snap out of slump and force the Yankees to make a tough decision. Do they stick with him, or go with the kid? Odds are the Yankees will go with Torres. Headley doesn't want to go quietly though.