Yankees reportedly to sign Niese, giving them some much-needed rotation depth
Niese isn't that far removed from being useful
If there’s a complaint to make about the New York Yankees’ offseason -- well, other than the Dellin Betances fiasco -- it’s probably how they’ve done little to address their rotation.
On Sunday, the Yankees took a step toward addressing that concern -- sort of, anyway. That’s because New York has reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with left-hander Jon Niese, pending a physical:
Yankees fans probably know Niese from his time with the New York Mets. He’s coming off a horrendous year, as he posted a 5.50 ERA while spending most of the year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Add in a season-ending knee injury, and you can understand why he’s available in late February on a minor-league deal.
Still, this is a respectable signing. Niese for his career has made nearly 200 starts, and has tallied a 4.07 ERA (93 ERA+) and 2.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio. A league-average starter is one who checks in with an ERA+ around 93, meaning the Yankees could -- if Niese pitches like his old self -- have a relative bargain on their hands. Whether that’s the case or not -- hey, that’s what spring training is for, right?
The Yankees could use the help. New York is currently sporting a projected rotation that includes Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia, Michael Pineda, Luis Severino, and Chad Green. Were someone to get hurt, everyone would want to see James Kapriellan or Justus Sheffield rushed to the majors. Niese is a more sensible short-term candidate.
At minimum, Niese can provide Green with some competition -- real or imagined -- for the fifth starter’s job. That’s worth the cost of a non-roster invite.
