Yankees' shortstop Didi Gregorius could miss all of April with shoulder injury

The Bronx Bombers need a new shortstop for the first month of the season

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!

Didi Gregorius, who was second in RBI in the World Baseball Classic, left the Netherlands team to undergo tests on his right shoulder Monday prior to the team’s loss to Puerto Rico. On Tuesday, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said the club believes Gregorius could miss all of April because of the injury.  

So the Yankees need a different shortstop to begin the season, they have a few to choose from. Gleyber Torres is one of the top prospects in baseball -- though Mike Axisa has laid out why that is unlikely -- and Jorge Mateo is no slouch himself. If the Yankees would rather plug the hole than promote prospects, they have utility player Ronald Torreyes and non-roster invitee Ruben Tejada. Or how about a prospect who is close to MLB-ready in Tyler Wade?

Ben Zobrist comparisons never end well, so good luck, kid.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games