Yankees' shortstop Didi Gregorius could miss all of April with shoulder injury
The Bronx Bombers need a new shortstop for the first month of the season
Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!
Didi Gregorius, who was second in RBI in the World Baseball Classic, left the Netherlands team to undergo tests on his right shoulder Monday prior to the team’s loss to Puerto Rico. On Tuesday, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said the club believes Gregorius could miss all of April because of the injury.
So the Yankees need a different shortstop to begin the season, they have a few to choose from. Gleyber Torres is one of the top prospects in baseball -- though Mike Axisa has laid out why that is unlikely -- and Jorge Mateo is no slouch himself. If the Yankees would rather plug the hole than promote prospects, they have utility player Ronald Torreyes and non-roster invitee Ruben Tejada. Or how about a prospect who is close to MLB-ready in Tyler Wade?
Ben Zobrist comparisons never end well, so good luck, kid.
Our Latest Stories
-
Rays could make another trade
Erasmo Ramirez is apparently the most likely candidate to go
-
Jays, Gibbons nearing extension
Gibbons has led the Blue Jays to three winning seasons in a row
-
WBC should be March Madness-like tourney
What kind of format changes should the WBC undertake before 2021? Here's an idea
-
Ethier shut down for 7 to 10 days
Ethier is expected to miss seven to 10 days
-
Don't park in deGrom's spot
Kevin Kaczmarski had some unwrapping to do
-
Bonds back with Giants in adviser role
Bonds was last seen as the Marlins hitting coach
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre