Yankees' shortstop Didi Gregorius could miss all of April with shoulder injury

Didi Gregorius, who was second in RBI in the World Baseball Classic, left the Netherlands team to undergo tests on his right shoulder Monday prior to the team’s loss to Puerto Rico. On Tuesday, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said the club believes Gregorius could miss all of April because of the injury.

So the Yankees need a different shortstop to begin the season, they have a few to choose from. Gleyber Torres is one of the top prospects in baseball -- though Mike Axisa has laid out why that is unlikely -- and Jorge Mateo is no slouch himself. If the Yankees would rather plug the hole than promote prospects, they have utility player Ronald Torreyes and non-roster invitee Ruben Tejada. Or how about a prospect who is close to MLB-ready in Tyler Wade?

If Didi Gregorius isn't ready, don't be surprised if Tyler Wade is the Opening Day SS. Yanks trying to turn him into Brock Holt/Ben Zobrist. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 20, 2017

Ben Zobrist comparisons never end well, so good luck, kid.