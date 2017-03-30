Yankees starting Lineup: Yankees name Aaron Judge starting right fielder after all

As noted in this very space, the Yankees on Wednesday appeared poised to go with Aaron Hicks as their starting right fielder to begin the season, which would’ve been a somewhat curious decision . After all, power prospect Aaron Judge is ready for an extended look at the highest level, and he’s been crushing the ball this spring. Sure enough, on Thursday the Yanks changed their tack ...

Aaron Judge has been named Yankees Opening Day right fielder. #YANKSonYES — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 30, 2017

Judge, who turns 25 next month, struggled in a 95-plate appearance cup of coffee last season, but the pedigree for success at the highest level is definitely there. Specifically, in 154 career games at the Triple-A level, Judge has 27 homers. The elevation of Judge to the starting role means that the switch-hitting Hicks will function as the fourth outfielder -- the job to which he’s best suited.

Indeed, the youth movement is underway in the Bronx. In addition to the Judge news, manager Joe Girardi may bat Judge’s fellow pups, Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird, in the critical two and three holes, respectively . Furthermore -- and as noted in our Yankees season preview -- at some point this season the team may promote shortstop Gleyber Torres and outfielder Clint Frazier, two of the top prospects in all of baseball.

You can squint and see a path to contention for the 2017 Yankees, but even if their efforts on that front come to grief, fans of the team will get a tantalizing glimpse into the long-term future of the organization.

Here come the Judge indeed.