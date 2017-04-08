Yankees suffer two losses, Arroyo returns to Reds: MLB Saturday scores, news, injuries

You can watch the Masters live on CBSSports.com by clicking right here.

The first Saturday of the 2017 regular season is upon us. Here are the notable happenings from around the league.

Scores and box scores

Detroit Tigers 4, Boston Red Sox 1 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Cincinnati Reds 4 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota Twins 2 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 5, New York Yankees 4 (box score)

Arroyo returns

Earlier in the day, the Cincinnati Reds purchased the contract of Bronson Arroyo . On a related note, he started the Reds’ afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Just like old times, huh?

Alas, Arroyo has seen better days. He finished his four innings having allowed six hits, six runs, three walks, and two home runs -- both versus Aledmys Diaz .

Shaky performance aside, Arroyo did make some history:

This afternoon, Bronson Arroyo will become the first @Reds pitcher to start a game at age 40 or older since June 9, 1945. pic.twitter.com/i9edAHx19M — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) April 8, 2017 Arroyo's gap of 3 yrs, 192 days b/w appearances with the Reds is the longest since LHP Chris Hammond's 13 yrs, 184 days (1992-2006). (Elias) pic.twitter.com/x2VqbpPcXD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 8, 2017

Arroyo also suffered through some indignity:

Bronson Arroyo so far today. His fastballs are registering as changeups. #ArroYOLO pic.twitter.com/K7KQFjRSq9 — Mike Axisa (@mikeaxisa) April 8, 2017

Don’t feel too bad for Arroyo -- this was his first appearance in the majors since 2014, and the poor results are to be expected. He’s simply around to give the Reds’ younger arms additional seasoning time in the minors.

Yankees lose Sanchez, lose another game

At 24-8-1, the Yankees had the best record in all of baseball this spring. They’re now 1-4 to start the regular season following Saturday’s loss. And to the make matters worse, they also lost catcher Gary Sanchez to a biceps strain . It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined.

Now, in the grand scheme of things, starting the season 1-4 doesn’t mean a whole lot. Teams go 1-4 all the time during the season. The Yankees just so happened to do it at the start of the season.

There are two reasons this 1-4 start is especially frustrating for the Yankees though:

Blown leads. The Yankees blew a four-run lead Friday and a three-run lead Saturday. Their formula is get a lead and hold it long enough to get Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman in the game. They couldn’t do that Friday, and on Saturday it was Betances who blew the lead and took the loss. Tanaka has struggled. Masahiro Tanaka was one of the best pitchers in baseball last season. Now, through two starts, he has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and six walks in 7 2/3 innings. Every fifth day manager Joe Girardi was supposed to feel pretty good about his starting pitcher. Instead, Tanaka has not look anything like his 2016 form.

On top of the Sanchez injury, the Yankees also lost Greg Bird for a few days with an ankle problem. He fouled a pitch off the ankle during the final week of spring training and has tried to play through it, but it’s not getting better. An x-ray confirmed no break, but the Yankees have to keep Bird out of the lineup for a few days. Simply put, everything is going wrong for the Yankees right now.

Prepping for fantasy baseball week 2

Quick hits