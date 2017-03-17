Yankees threw a spring training no-hitter vs. the Tigers and no it isn't a big deal
Nobody will remember this game in a week, but it was a nice anecdote
Nobody cares about spring training results or milestones or any of that jazz. Still, writers have to get into shape for no-hitters and the like somehow.
As such, we present to you news that on Friday the New York Yankees threw a combined no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers. The Yankees’ Twitter account was pumped:
Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka did most of the work, striking out six batters over 4 1/3 frames. That may be the most worthwhile takeaway from all this. A pair of southpaws, Chasen Shreve and Jordan Montgomery, recorded the rest of the outs -- neither allowed a baserunner, either. Tanaka’s two walks were the only things separating the Yankees from exhibition perfection.
The Tigers, by the way, fielded a lineup with many familiar names. There was Nick Castellanos, Justin Upton, J.D. Martinez, Alex Avila ... heck, even Omar Infante. (Yes, he’s still playing.) No Miguel Cabrera or Victor Martinez who are away at the World Baseball Classic with Venezuela, but that’s a solid group. It didn’t matter on Friday, however, as the group was held hitless all the same.
And that fact won’t matter by, um, the time you read this.
