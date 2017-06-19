Yankees' top prospect Gleyber Torres to undergo Tommy John, miss rest of season
The Yankees made the announcement on Monday
On Monday the Yankees announced that infielder and top prospect Gleyber Torres was seen by the team physician and diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.
As a result, Torres will undergo Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season. Because Torres is not a pitcher and because the injury is to his non-throwing elbow, he's expected to be ready for spring training 2018.
Torres entered the 2017 season as a consensus overall top-10 prospect. This season, he's batted .287/.383/.480 at the Double- and Triple-A levels with 23 extra-base hits in 55 games and good walk numbers. Those are impressive outputs for any minor-leaguer, let alone a 20-year-old like Torres who's playing against a much older peer group.
The Yankees originally acquired Torres from the Cubs as the key part of the Arolidis Chapman trade of July 2016. New York of course subsequently re-signed Chapman to a free agent contract this past offseason.
Long-term Torres has a ceiling as high as any prospect's in the game today. Near-term, the Yankees may have been poised to promote Torres and install him at third base in place of the struggling Chase Headley. Obviously, that will no longer come to pass.
Add a Comment